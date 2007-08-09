Unemployment rate flat in state, dips in the county, Chesterton

Indiana’s private sector added 3,000 jobs in August but the preliminary seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate last month remained flat at 10.2 percent, the same as in July, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percent to 9.6 percent in August, from 9.5 percent in July.

“Indiana is adding private-sector jobs three-and-a-half times faster than the U.S. as a whole,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said. “Combined with new unemployment claims declining to levels not seen since 2007, we expect to see a drop in our unemployment rate in the coming months.”

There were also strong gains in healthcare and temporary hiring in August, which often precedes permanent jobs, DWD said.

Sectors reporting significant employment gains included professional and business services (+5,100); private education and health (+3,400); and leisure and hospitality (+500).

Declines in manufacturing (-4,100) and government (-9,400) are “considered seasonally-adjusted anomalies due to the timing of the automotive sector’s traditional summer shutdown” and the resumption of school in the fall.

Trade, transportation, and utilities also recorded a decline (-900).

Total non-farm employment decreased by 6,400 jobs.

New unemployment claims in Indiana are dropping at the fastest rate in the nation (-39.3 percent), DWD added, and more than three times faster than the national average (-12.1 percent). “This decline shows a slowing contraction in the labor market,” DWD said.

Local Unemployment

In Porter County the preliminary seasonally-unadjusted unemployment rate in August dipped to 8.6 percent from 8.7 percent in July (9.1 percent in August 2009). Across Porter County 6,917 people were looking for work in August, compared to 6,932 in July, a decrease of 0.2 percent (a decrease of 8.3 percent since August 2009).

In Lake County the unemployment rate dropped by nearly half a point in August, to 10.7 percent from 11.1 percent in July (10.6 percent in August 2009). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in August slid marginally to 11.3 percent from 11.4 percent in July (11.5 percent in August 2009).

In Chesterton the unemployment rate in August fell to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in July (9.3 percent in August 2009). A total of 497 people was looking for work in August, compared to 500 in July, a decrease of 0.6 percent (a decrease of 20.9 percent since August 2009).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate remained flat at 8.4 percent, the same as in July (7.9 percent in August 2009). A total of 1,271 people was looking for work in August, compared to 1,250 in July, a decrease of 1.68 percent (a decrease of 3.4 percent since August 2009).

In Portage the unemployment rate in August increased to 10.3 percent from 10.0 percent in July (10.6 percent in August 2009). A total of 1,829 people was looking for work in August, compared to 1,790 in July, an increase of 2,17 percent (a decrease of 6.6 percent from August 2009).

Unemployment elsewhere in August:

•In Gary the rate increased to 13.2 percent from 13.0 percent in July (12.8 percent in August 2009).

•In East Chicago the rate dropped by a full point, to 16.0 percent from 17.0 percent in July (15.4 percent in August 2009).

•In Hammond the rate fell by more than half a point, to 12.1 percent from 12.7 percent in July (11.9 percent in August 2009).

•In Michigan City the rate rose to 12.9 percent from 12.6 percent in July (11.7 percent in August 2009).

•In LaPorte the rate decreased by more than half a point, to 11.3 percent from 11.9 percent in July (12.3 percent in August 2009).

Alternative Measures

of Unemployment

The official national unemployment in August rate rose to 9.6 percent from 9.5 percent in July (9.6 percent in August 2009).

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” “all other marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in August was 16.7 percent, compared to 16.5 percent in July.

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked within the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”