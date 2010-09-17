Donnelly testifies before House Ways and Means on China currency policies

U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-2nd, submitted testimony on Thursday to the House
Ways and Means Committee on the Chinese government’s “policy of currency
manipulation.”
The Committee was hosting U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to
discuss what action Congress and the administration may need to take to
address China’s exchange rate policy.
“When I visit with businesses and manufacturers in North Central Indiana,
they ask to be able to compete on a level playing field,” Donnelly stated in
his testimony. “They ask that China be held accountable for its unfair
currency policy. They do not understand why our government has not stood up
to China to defend our local businesses—and frankly, neither do I.”
“Our top priority is job creation, and we will go a long way toward
protecting and creating jobs in North Central Indiana and across the nation
by establishing a marketplace that gives our American businesses a fair
fight,” Donnelly added. “We have seen too many good jobs go overseas because
of unfair trade practices, and it is time that Congress and the
administration act.”
To read Donnelly’s full testimony, visit
http://donnelly.house.gov/testimony_house_ways_and_means_chinese_currency.pdf
Donnelly’s district includes Pine and Jackson townships in Duneland.