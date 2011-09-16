August unemployment rate up in Indiana and in the region

The state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose in August, to 8.7 percent from 8.5 percent in July (10.0 percent in August 2010), the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported today.

The U.S. unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained flat at 9.1 percent (9.5 percent in July 2010).

Although private-sector employment decreased by 4,800 jobs in August, a revision by Indiana’s job-growth numbers in July by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an increase of 4,100 private-sector jobs.

“The July revision of private sector jobs largely offsets the August decrease, making the job numbers essentially the same as last month,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said. “While the number of long-term unemployed is still too high, for the first time since November of 2007, fewer than 50,000 individuals are collecting state unemployment insurance.”

Indiana’s jobless rate continues to be below that of all neighboring states for the seventh consecutive month.

Sectors showing significant employment gains in August: construction (+2,200); and government (+2,300).

Sectors showing significant declines in August: manufacturing (-3,700); and trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,200).

Total non-farm employment decreased by 2,500 jobs in August.

Locally, Regionally

In Northwest Indiana, August jobless rates were generally up.

The unemployment rate in Porter county rose to 7.7 percent, from 7.5 percent in July (8.6 percent in August 2010). Across Porter County 6,205 people were looking for work in August, compared to 6,089 in July, an increase of 1.9 percent (a decrease of 9.7 percent since August 2010).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in August increased to 9.9 percent, from 9.6 percent in July (10.7 percent in August 2010). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in August rose to 9.8 percent, from 9.6 percent in July (11.4 percent in August 2010).

DWD’s unemployment rate for Chesterton in August, on the other hand, was garbled. In July the unemployment rate in Chesterton was 6.7 percent, up from 6.4 percent in June (7.6 percent in July 2010).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in August increased to 7.5 percent, from 7.3 percent in July (8.4 percent in August 2010). A total of 1,130 people was looking for work in August, compared to 1,112 in July, an increase of 1.6 percent (a decrease of 12.0 percent since August 2010).

In Portage the unemployment rate in August rose by nearly half a point, to 9.3 percent from 8.9 percent in July (10.2 percent in August 2010). A total of 1,666 people was looking for work in August, compared to 1,594, an increase of 4.5 percent (a decrease of 9.7 percent since August 2010).

Unemployment elsewhere in August:

•In Gary the rate spiked by more than half a point, to 14.4 percent from 13.6 percent in July (13.2 percent in August 2010).

•In East Chicago the rate similarly spiked, to 15.5 percent from 14.8 percent in July (15.7 percent in August 2010).

•In Hammond the rate rose to 10.1 percent, from 9.9 percent in July (12.3 percent in August 2010).

•In Michigan City the rate increased to 11.3 percent from 10.9 percent in July (13.1 percent in August 2010).

•In LaPorte the rate actually dropped, to 9.0 percent from 9.3 percent in July (10.7 percent in August 2010).

Alternative Measures

The official national unemployment rate remained flat in August at 9.1 percent, the same as in July.

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” “all other marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate rose in August to 16.2 percent, from 16.1 percent in July (16.4 percent in August 2010).

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked in the last 12 months) and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are no currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”

