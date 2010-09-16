In response to Thursday’s announcement that Anshan Iron and Steel Group has
completed an investment deal with the American Steel Development Company,
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, and U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., released
the following statement.
“It seems all too often that we are forced to raise our voices against
Chinese actions that will harm our domestic steel industry. We are
disappointed that the Anshan deal appears to be moving forward. China’s
investment sets a dangerous precedent that undermines our domestic steel
market and could have serious ramifications for our national security. We
remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that American steelworkers
can compete on a level playing field, and we will continue working to make
certain that United States authorities properly and transparently
investigate all Chinese investments in our domestic steel industry.”
Visclosky chairs the Steel Caucus; Murphy vice-chairs it.