In response to Thursday’s announcement that Anshan Iron and Steel Group has completed an investment deal with the American Steel Development Company, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, and U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., released the following statement.

“It seems all too often that we are forced to raise our voices against Chinese actions that will harm our domestic steel industry. We are disappointed that the Anshan deal appears to be moving forward. China’s investment sets a dangerous precedent that undermines our domestic steel market and could have serious ramifications for our national security. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that American steelworkers can compete on a level playing field, and we will continue working to make certain that United States authorities properly and transparently investigate all Chinese investments in our domestic steel industry.”

Visclosky chairs the Steel Caucus; Murphy vice-chairs it.