Leo W. Gerard, International President of the United Steelworkers (USW),
testified on Wednesday on behalf of the AFL-CIO before a hearing of the Ways
and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives on China’s exchange
rate.
The hearing was chaired by U.S. Rep. Sandy Levin, D-Mich., who stated:
“There is no real question that China’s deliberately undervalued exchange
rate is unfair, contributes to global trade imbalances, and cost the U.S.
jobs and economic growth, particularly in the manufacturing sector.”
Gerard’s response: “The question now is do we have the will to act to level
the playing field and provide the support and assistance that millions of
American workers and their communities expect and deserve?”
Gerard added, “Unemployment, underemployment, wage stagnation, foreclosures
all paint a grim picture of an economy still struggling to recover.”
Describing the past decade of annual trade deficits with China, Gerard noted
that they started from $84 billion in 2001 and have reached $227 billion
last year. “This is clearly not the trade profile that the U.S. government
predicted as the likely outcome of China’s WTO accession,” he said. “But it
is the result of concerted strategic interventions by the Chinese government
over many years—and inaction by our own. These trade deficits are
unsustainable and require immediate action. What we desire is a mutually
respectful, functional and sustainable bilateral economic relationship.”
Gerard maintained further that the Chinese government’s practices amount to
as much as a 40 percent subsidy for the products they export to the U.S. It
is “a tax on products we try to send there, while siphoning investment
dollars vital to keeping the U.S. at the forefront of research and
development.,” he said.
Gerard also argued that the GDP growth which comes from the bilateral trade
deficit has significantly broader economic implications. “Preliminary
estimates from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) points to as much as a
$500 billion reduction in our nation’s federal budget deficit over the next
six years from ending China’s currency manipulation,” he said.
“Lost manufacturing jobs lead to lost tax revenue and higher budget deficits
that limit our ability to invest in our future,” Gerard said. “This puts
substantial pressure on federal, state and local budgets resulting in
layoffs of teachers, police and other emergency responders. It doesn’t have
to be this way.”
Gerard advocated passage of the Currency Reform for Fair Trade Act of 2010
(H.R. 2378).