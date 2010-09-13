Oz Fest Volunteers make it great; parade deadline extended

With more than 40,000 people expected at this weekend’s Wizard of Oz Festival in Chesterton, event organizers are calling on volunteers to help with the event.

An Oz volunteer meeting will be today, 7 p.m. at the Westchestr Public Lbirary Service Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. Or call 926-6283 for more information.

Machelle Blount of the Duneland Business Initiative Group, the festival’s organizer, said volunteers are what make the festival a success.

“Counting on volunteers is so very difficult, especially when you have a business owner mentality. It is not like you can write them up for not showing up. Some events the weight of everything falls on just a few shoulders, and you feel so very bad for those in the trenches with you. But other times things take the biggest turn and you are left awestruck.

The Wizard of Oz Festival is amazing in just that way. Whether the volunteers come out for the love of Oz or the love of having a wonderful festival in our town; they come, they are needed, and we are oh so happy for it,” she said.

She also commended the Oz Fest committee chairs who have learned to “fly by the seat of their pants” and move forward even when faced with difficulties.

“People say volunteering is a thankless job. But I guess it is all in the attitude. We have fun, we know it is for a good cause and when you see the number of festival-goers hitting the streets after the parade you understand what this is all about,” she added.

Oz parade deadline extended

The deadline for this Saturday’s Wizard of Oz Festival’s Horse of a Different Color Parade has been extended.

To march or drive in the parade, call parade coordinator Michael Boo at 926-6631. The parade will step off from 8th and Morgan near Chesterton Middle School at 10 a.m. All participants should be in position by 9 a.m.

Also, all veterans and current service personnel are invited to come march or ride at the front of the parade. Vehicles will be supplied for those who don’t wish to walk the 1.5 mile route. Feel free to bring service hats, banners and any other identifying items.

Also, the families of current military personnel and veterans are invited to join in the procession.

For more information, contact Boo at the above number.