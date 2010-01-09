With the one-year anniversary approaching of President Obama’s decision to
provide relief on imports of Certain Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires
from China‚ the United Steelworkers (USW) pointed to a report issued today
by the Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM) that shows the tariff is
achieving the desired positive effect on U.S. tire manufacturers and their
workforce.
“The relief provided by President Obama is fulfilling a promise that
permitted China’s entry into the World Trade Organization—and that promise
was American workers and companies would not be harmed by non-market economy
distortions in China,” said USW International President Leo Gerard. “With
relief in place, American workers are finally beginning to see jobs return
to their communities. We must maintain that momentum and allow the tariffs
to stay in effect for the full three years. To do otherwise would be to
break the repeated promise to American workers and companies that they would
not be unfairly harmed.”
The USW in 2009 sought an investigation into an unprecedented surge of
Chinese tires under Section 421 of the Trade Act of 1974, which was designed
to give the domestic industry and its workers breathing room from surging
imports.
“Section 421 of the trade law is doing what it is intended to do,” Gerard
added. “As AAM’s report clearly defines, it has reversed a massive decline
in domestic production and provided much needed relief to workers, their
employers, and communities from a flood of Chinese tires.”
The Trade Act provision was an important commitment made by the Chinese to
permit its entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO), the USW said, and
was designed to facilitate the mutually beneficial growth in trade by
reducing the adverse effects of distortions inherent in China’s non-market
economy.
When the International Trade Commission (ITC) examined the surge in tire
imports from China, it discovered material injury to the domestic industry
through continuous declines in U.S. producer’s domestic capacity,
production, shipments and employment from 2004 to 2008, a period of general
economic growth.
Notably, domestic capacity declined from 226.8 million tires to 186.4
million tires during the four-year period while actual production dropped
from 218.4 million tires to 160.3 million tires, the USW said. “As capacity
utilization fell from 96.3 percent to 86 percent, the number of production
workers substantially declined as did their hours worked and wages.”
“There is no doubt that the relief authorized by the President has reversed
the massive decline in domestic production,” USW International Vice
President Tom Conway said.
A full copy of AAM’s new report, “Obama’s Bold Economic Move on Chinese Tire
Imports is Paying Off,” is available at
www.usw.org/tires