Local unemployment inches up in June, unchanged statewide

The statewide unemployment rate remained essentially unchanged in June, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

The state’s preliminary seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased nominally by to 10.1 percent from 10.0 percent in May (10.6 percent in June 2009). That change is “not considered statistically significant,” DWD said.

“Indiana’s economy added thousands of jobs in retail, manufacturing, and finance, but those gains did not overcome a drop in hiring by temporary staffing companies,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said.

“We hope this begins a trend of temporary jobs turning to permanent positions in mainstay Hoosier industries such as transportation and manufacturing.”

Indiana businesses added 3,600 permanent jobs but the loss of temporary staffing jobs in the professional and business services sector (-4,700) resulted in total private sector employment dropping by 1,100 jobs, DWD said.

Sectors reporting significant month-over-month employment changes were trade, transportation, and utilities (+4,400); manufacturing (+2,100), financial activities (+800); leisure and hospitality (-2,700); and construction (-400).

The ending of temporary U.S. Census positions accounts for the change in government employment (-3,600) and led to a decline of 4,700 in total non-farm employment, DWD said.

Even so, Indiana’s private sector has added 46,000 jobs this year, the state’s job-growth rate remaining at 2 percent, more than three times the national rate of 0.6 percent, DWD said.

Local Unemployment

In Porter County, on the other hand, the preliminary seasonal unadjusted unemployment rate in June increased to 9.0 percent from 8.6 percent in May (9.9 percent in June 2009). Across Porter County 7,317 people were looking for work in June, compared to 6,964 in May, an increase of 5 percent (a decrease of 13.6 percent since June 2009).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in June increased to 11.0 percent from 10.6 percent in May (10.9 percent in June 2009). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in June increased to 11.5 percent from 11.4 percent in May (11.7 percent in June 2009).

In Chesterton the unemployment rate in June increased to 8.2 percent from 8.0 percent in May (10.7 percent in June 2009). A total of 531 people was looking for work in June, compared to 515 people in May, an increase of 3.1 percent (a decrease of 28.9 percent since June 2009).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in June increased to 8.9 percent from 8.4 percent in May (8.5 percent in June 2009). A total of 1,357 people was looking for work in June, compared to 1,268 in May, an increase of 7.01 percent (a decrease of 0.1 percent since June 2009).

In Portage the unemployment rate in June increased to 10.0 percent from 9.7 percent in May (11.7 percent in June 2009). A total of 1,787 people was looking for work in June, compared to 1,729, an increase of 3.34 percent (a decrease of 19.6 percent since June 2009).

Unemployment elsewhere in June:

•In Gary the rate increased by a full point, to 12.8 percent from 11.8 percent in May (12.6 percent in June 2009).

•In East Chicago the rate increased by two full points, to 15.8 percent from 13.8 percent in May (15.2 percent in June 2009).

•In Hammond the rate increased to 12.3 percent from 12.1 percent in May (12.3 percent in June 2009).

•In Michigan City the rate increased to 12.0 percent from 11.8 percent in May (12.5 percent in June 2009).

•In LaPorte the rate dropped by a full point, to 11.7 percent from 12.7 percent in May (12.3 percent in June 2009).

Alternative Measures

of Unemployment

The official national unemployment rate in June was 9.5 percent, down from 9.7 percent in May (9.5 percent in June 2009).

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” “all other marginally attached workers,” and “total unemployed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in June was 16.5 percent, compared to 16.6 percent in May.

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked within the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are a subset of marginally attached workers who are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area. “Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”