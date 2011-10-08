Steelworkers say no ArcelorMittal strike now

PITTSBURGH
(AP) — The United Steelworkers have decided not to go on strike now over
stalled negotiations with steelmaker ArcelorMittal.
The USW says
in a statement Friday that striking is still an option for the future. The
contract, which expires Sept.1, covers 14,000 employees in eight states —
Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Louisiana
and South Carolina.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal wants to slash wages and benefits and have
the unilateral right to cut wages during business slowdowns.
It also
proposes freezing its contributions to certain pension plans, and
eliminating retiree health care and pension benefits for workers hired
after Sept. 1.
ArcelorMittal
says it needs to dramatically cut costs to remain competitive.
The company
did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the USW
decision not to strike.
Posted
8/31/2012