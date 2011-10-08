Steelworkers say no ArcelorMittal strike now

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The United Steelworkers have decided not to go on strike now over stalled negotiations with steelmaker ArcelorMittal.

The USW says in a statement Friday that striking is still an option for the future. The contract, which expires Sept.1, covers 14,000 employees in eight states — Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal wants to slash wages and benefits and have the unilateral right to cut wages during business slowdowns.

It also proposes freezing its contributions to certain pension plans, and eliminating retiree health care and pension benefits for workers hired after Sept. 1.

ArcelorMittal says it needs to dramatically cut costs to remain competitive.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the USW decision not to strike.

Posted 8/31/2012