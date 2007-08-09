CN rail relocating some jobs from Illinois to Gary Kirk Yard facility

Another business is leaving Illinois for Indiana, as CN—Canadian National
Railway Company—is announcing plans to set up shop in Gary, the Indiana
Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) said today.
CN, one of North America's largest railroads, will relocate a portion of its
operations from Markham, Ill., and fully redevelop the existing Kirk Yard
rail facility in Gary, adding up to 251 new jobs by 2015, IEDC said.
“CN, which spans Canada and mid-America and reaches the Atlantic, Pacific
and Gulf coasts, will invest $163 million in the Gary project,” IEDC said.
“This initial investment includes expanding the railroad classification yard
and building a 155,000 square-foot locomotive maintenance and repair
facility.”
“Whether it’s bringing dollars back from overseas or from right next door,
finding new investments and jobs is always job one for us,” Gov. Mitch
Daniels said. “Today, we see a product of that effort as one of the leaders
of the rail industry chooses Indiana's lower-cost, business-friendly climate
over our Midwestern neighbors and, best of all, chooses Northwest Indiana
for its new expansion.”
CN has approximately 20,600 route miles of track offering connections to
ports on the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf. With approximately 22,000
employees, the company's rail network serves close to 75 percent of the U.S.
population and all major Canadian markets.
“Our Kirk Yard improvements will mean significant improvements in efficiency
and productivity creating new capacity for growth in the Chicago area and
Northwest Indiana,” said Jim Vena, senior vice president, CN Southern
Region. “Additionally, the expansion of Kirk Yard represents a significant
investment by CN in Gary which will bring hundreds of jobs to Indiana.”
The IEDC offered CN up to $2.95 million in performance-based tax credits and
up to $250,000 in training grants based on the company's job creation plans,
the IEDC said, while the city of Gary also offered funds using revenues
generated from the issuance of a tax increment financing (TIF) bond.
“The CN project will contribute greatly to the restoration of the city of
Gary's tax base with significant improvements to its Kirk Yard,” Mayor Rudy
Clay said. “This multi-million dollar project will add to our tax base as
well as provide opportunities for new, well-paid, full-time jobs for Gary
residents. I am gratified that CN has decided to expand in the City of Gary.
I am excited about this venture and look forward to the start of
construction.”
“CN's relocation marks the sixth company this year to publicly announce its
plans to relocate operations from Illinois to Indiana,” the IEDC said. “Most
recently, in July, Special Metals Corporation revealed that it would
relocate its A-1 Wire division from Rockford, Ill. to its Elkhart, Ind.,
plant, creating up to 100 new jobs by 2014.
