USW members to train in green workplace practices

Purdue University's Technical Assistance Program (TAP) over the next two
months will train up to 100 United Steelworkers in sustainable,
environmentally friendly workplace practices.
The training is funded through a $4.6 million EnergyTraining Partnership
grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to the Institute for Career
Development (ICD) in Merrillville.
ICD, which partnered with the Blue Green Alliance to initiate the Purdue
program, provides training for eligible members of the United Steelworkers (USW).
It emphasizes skills that members can use to enhance existing careers or
take with them beyond steel mills, rubber plants and iron mines.
Based in Minneapolis, the alliance is a national partnership between labor
unions and environmental organizations dedicated to expanding the number and
quality of jobs in the green economy.
The Steelworkers are partnering with ArcelorMittal USA to offer the training
at three locations in Northwest Indiana and one each in Cleveland and
southeastern Pennsylvania.
“We all have a stake in increasing energy efficiency and reducing carbon
emissions,” USW International President Leo Gerard said. “The Steelworkers
have been leading this charge for decades now. This training will enhance
our highly skilled members’ capacity and keep us at the forefront of the
movement toward more environmentally sustainable practices.”
Larry Fabina, USA energy team coordinator and manager for continuous
improvement at ArcelorMittal, said, “This program will provide important
training opportunities for steelworkers by arming them with the skills
needed to make an impact at their worksites and succeed in today's
competitive manufacturing sector. At ArcelorMittal, we are focused on
producing safe, sustainable steel through a focus on safety, continuous
improvement, quality, energy and environmental management. This program will
help provide our workers with skills and knowledge required to deliver on
this critical mission.”
Through its energy efficiency and sustainability program, TAP has developed
a five-day green enterprise curriculum for ICD. TAP will use classroom
presentations, interactive simulations, case study analyses, and
implementation lessons to train participants in how to help an employer
reduce environmental impact and improve competitiveness.
Attendees will learn about topics such as solid and hazardous waste
management, “green chemistry,” and air, water and energy management.
“Sustainability is vital to the future of American industry,” said Dave
Snow, director of Purdue's Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Energy &
Sustainability Center, a part of TAP. “By developing green enterprise
skills, these Steelworkers will be prepared to contribute to that future.”
ICD participants who complete the green enterprise course will receive a
Purdue TAP Green Manufacturing Specialist Certificate. They also will be
eligible to take the Society of Manufacturing Engineers Green Manufacturing
Specialist Certificate exam.
“We view this training as being right in line with our mission of providing
valuable educational opportunities to the Steelworker membership,” said ICD
Executive Director Jerry Evans.
“The grant from the Department of Labor has allowed us to expand the scope
of our customary training and explore the possibilities in energy efficiency
and to help train for the new green economy.”