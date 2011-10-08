NiSource announces new NIPSCO group CEO

NiSource Inc. has announced that Jim Stanley will join the company on Oct. 1 as executive vice president and group CEO for its subsidiary, the Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

“Jim Stanley brings extensive Indiana utility leadership experience to NIPSCO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen customer service, enhance reliability, and execute on major new environmental and infrastructure investment programs,” NiSource President and CEO Robert Skaggs Jr. said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Jim’s expertise, combined with his collaborative leadership style and unwavering commitment to integrity and transparency make him a great fit for this role. I am confident he will engage our entire Indiana employee team, our customers and key stakeholders in continuing to move NIPSCO forward.”

Stanley succeeds Jimmy Staton, who has led both NIPSCO and NiSource’s gas transmission and storage (NGT&S) operations. With Stanley’s appointment, Staton will serve exclusively as executive vice president and group CEO for NGT&S, focusing on a broad array of customer service, growth, and infrastructure initiatives at the company. “Staton’s) compelling vision, tireless leadership and straightforward approach have put our NIPSCO team on the path to success,” Skaggs said.

Stanley comes to NiSource after serving in a variety of senior executive positions in the utility industry, most recently as senior vice president and chief distribution officer for Duke Energy’s U.S. electric business. Previously, he served as president of Duke Energy Indiana, the state’s largest electric service provider.

“As someone with lifelong ties to Northern Indiana, I truly value the tremendous progress (Staton) and the team have made in strengthening the NIPSCO’s operating and customer service performance, engaging stakeholders and inspiring pride in the company and the region it serves,” Stanley said. “It’s clear NIPSCO is committed to being Indiana’s premier utility company, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of that effort.”

Stanley, who grew up in Portage, has served with the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Central Indiana, Indiana Manufacturing Association, and the Indiana Energy Association.

Stanley will be based in Merrillville, Ind. and report to Skaggs.