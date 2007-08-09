USW Local 6787 asks Chamber to oppose right to work legislation

United Steelworkers Local 6787 is asking the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of
Commerce to come out against “right-to-work” legislation in the State of
Indiana.
“The USW membership in your community is a solid group of over 20,000
hard-working men and women, their spouses, dependent children, and
retirees,” Local 6787 President Paul Gipson states in a letter to the
Chamber dated Aug. 26. “Without the benefits of our union, the purchases we
make at your establishments may not be possible.”
Gipson also encloses in his letter a column by Ruth Needleman, professor
emeritus at Indiana University Northwest and director of Leadership and
Social Change at Calumet College of St. Joseph, in which Needleman argues
that “right-to-work” legislation—by making it “illegal to require workers to
pay union dues in a unionized workplace”—“allows one individual’s right to
cancel out the rights of the larger community.”
“Unions charge dues in order to make a workplace an attractive and safer
place to work,” Needleman writes. “Would we pass a law to protect
freeloaders in a condo? I do not think so. So why would we pass a law to
undermine the quality of work life in the name of an individual who wants
the benefits without the costs? Our laws establish guidelines for the public
good, not for the individual preference.”
“Your customers need to know that you value them,” Gipson concludes his
letter. “If your business is doing well, it is because union members are
supporting you.”
Chamber Executive Director Heather Ennis told the Chesterton Tribune
that, currently, the Chamber has no official position on “right-to-work”
legislation. “It has not been a topic of conversation for our board,” she
said.