BP gas recall now 4.7 million gallons in four states

WHITING, Ind.
(AP) — BP says the size of its gasoline recall is now more than twice as
large than previously reported at 4.7 million gallons distributed as far
as southwestern Ohio and southern Indiana.
BP spokesman
Scott Dean said Wednesday the gasoline was distributed from terminals in
Whiting, Indianapolis and suburban Chicago and suburban Milwaukee. One
tanker went to a station in Camden, Ohio, about 15 miles southeast of
Richmond.
An interactive
tool at http://bpresponse.com shows
the gasoline refined in Whiting also reached stations as far south as
Bloomington and Columbus. Dean previously had said the gas was distributed
only in northwestern Indiana and the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.
Dean says BP
has begun processing nearly 10,000 claims from customers whose vehicles
were affected, mostly in Indiana and Illinois.
Posted
8/29/2012