BP gas recall now 4.7 million gallons in four states

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP says the size of its gasoline recall is now more than twice as large than previously reported at 4.7 million gallons distributed as far as southwestern Ohio and southern Indiana.

BP spokesman Scott Dean said Wednesday the gasoline was distributed from terminals in Whiting, Indianapolis and suburban Chicago and suburban Milwaukee. One tanker went to a station in Camden, Ohio, about 15 miles southeast of Richmond.

An interactive tool at http://bpresponse.com shows the gasoline refined in Whiting also reached stations as far south as Bloomington and Columbus. Dean previously had said the gas was distributed only in northwestern Indiana and the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

Dean says BP has begun processing nearly 10,000 claims from customers whose vehicles were affected, mostly in Indiana and Illinois.

Posted 8/29/2012