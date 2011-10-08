WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP says it has received more than 6,500 claims from customers needing repairs after fueling up with some of the 2.1 million gallons of gasoline recalled in three states over high levels of a polymer residue.

The oil giant says Indiana residents filed more than 4,000 of the claims through Monday, Illinois residents filed about 2,000 and the rest came from residents of Wisconsin and other states.

Spokesman Scott Dean says BP isn’t commenting on two lawsuits seeking class-action status in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Each lead plaintiff in the cases filed Friday alleges the recalled gas caused repair bills of nearly $1,000 or more.

Dean says BP has already begun paying claims and expects payments to accelerate as it receives copies of customers’ repair receipts.

