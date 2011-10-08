WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP says it has received more than 6,500 claims from
customers needing repairs after fueling up with some of the 2.1 million
gallons of gasoline recalled in three states over high levels of a polymer
residue.
The oil giant says Indiana residents filed more than 4,000 of the claims
through Monday, Illinois residents filed about 2,000 and the rest came from
residents of Wisconsin and other states.
Spokesman Scott Dean says BP isn’t commenting on two lawsuits seeking
class-action status in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Each lead plaintiff
in the cases filed Friday alleges the recalled gas caused repair bills of
nearly $1,000 or more.
Dean says BP has already begun paying claims and expects payments to
accelerate as it receives copies of customers’ repair receipts.
