United Steelworkers News from Negotiating Committee not good

The United Steelworkers released a communiqué to its membership this
morning.
And the news is still grim.
The text of today’s statement.
“With just a few days remaining before our contracts with ArcelorMittal
expire, your Negotiating Committee continues to try to engage the company on
all outstanding issues on a variety of levels.
“With major economic and non-economic items to address before our deadline,
ArcelorMittal management shows no sense of urgency by postponing and
canceling subcommittee meetings. The company is still challenging even
relatively minor issues such as contract language about scheduling
bereavement leave and justice and dignity.
In the meantime, we have presented the company with a series of proposals
that address the issues we believe are consistent with our goals of
respecting our past and securing our future.
“For generations, our union has fought to make our mills and communities
places we can be proud to work and live. ArcelorMittal management—after
months of hearing your strong and loud NO—still wants an agreement that
would allow the company to turn our plants over to contractors and salaried
‘engineers.’
“Given management’s persistence in pursuit of a contract that reverses more
than 70 years of progress for union members and their families, your
continued attention, support, and solidarity are now more important than
ever to our success as we enter this final week of bargaining.
“We still have a lot of ground to cover but we believe that as long as you
continue to stand united, we can accomplish anything—including reaching a
fair contract with this company—despite management’s ongoing attempts to
undermine our past progress and the future of our standard of living and
working conditions.”