IURC NIPSCO electric rate order to bring estimated 10 percent net increase

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company was seeking an electric rate
hike of 15.6 percent for its residential customers.
What it got from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) is
something less, in an order which amounts to a critique of the way NIPSCO
does business.
The IURC order shakes out this way:
•The IURC decreased NIPSCO’s authorized operating revenue by
approximately $49 million, which includes the finding of a 9.9-percent
return on equity, “a much lower return than in existing rates.” That return,
the IURC specifically noted in a statement released on Wednesday, “serves as
a directive to the company that it must improve the customer and operational
shortcomings that were a subject of the proceedings.” That 9.9-percent
return is a great deal less than the 12-percent sought by NIPSCO and even
less than the 10-percent recommended by the Indiana Office of Utility
Consumer Counselor.
•The IURC declared formally expired customer bill credits of $55
million per year, as ordered in 2002 under a settlement agreement.
•And the IURC approved an approximate 4-percent increase in base
rates.
•Between the expiration of the annual credits and the 4-percent base-rate
hike, the IURC estimated “that the net effect on residential customers will
be approximately 10 percent.”
Under the order, NIPSCO has one month to submit to the IURC a revised
cost-of-service study and new schedule of rates and charges, which will
reveal more specifically what the company’s different customer
classes—residential, commercial, and industrial—will be paying under the
order.
“While the commission has seen recent positive efforts by senior management
to address customer and operational shortcomings, the commission will
continue to monitor and evaluate managerial efforts, and will review and
revisit those efforts in NIPSCO’s next rate case,” the IURC said.
The IURC, noting that it last reviewed NIPSCO’s base rates more than 20
years ago, added that the “significant amount of time since the commission
last aligned customer rates with NIPSCO’s underlying cost-of-service
components fostered a general condition of misalignment and interclass
subsidies. The commission directed the company to apply its overall revenue
requirement such that interclass subsidies were eliminated while applying an
allocation scheme that served to moderate the increase to residential
customers.”
“Receipt of this IURC order is a key milestone in NIPSCO’s efforts to
enhance reliability and customer service, while providing a modern energy
infrastructure that will support Northern Indiana jobs and economic growth,”
NIPSCO CEO Jimmy Staton said. “This ruling sets the stage for our ongoing
commitment to Northern Indiana, which includes offering new customer
programs and making ongoing system investments to benefit all our
customers.”
“Improving customer service, increasing responsiveness, and enhancing the
reliability of Indiana’s energy infrastructure have been key areas of focus
for NIPSCO,” Staton said with respect to the IURC’s determination of
“customer and operational shortcomings.”
“We have made recent progress in all of these areas,” Staton added, “and the
commission has acknowledged our positive efforts. However, we know
additional work remains. Our entire team embraces that challenge, and is
committed to delivering material improvements in those key areas as we move
forward.”
“Staton acknowledged that any rate increase is meaningful to customers and
that NIPSCO will continue to work collaboratively with stakeholders to
develop programs that help customers conserve energy and manage monthly
bills.”
J.D. Power and Associates, in its 2010 study of electric utility customer
satisfaction, ranked NIPSCO at nearly the bottom of the 121 utilities
surveyed across the country. Only seven of those utilities scored lower than
NIPSCO did in a survey of customer satisfaction in six categories: power
quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship;
communications; and customer service.
In the Midwest Region: Midsize Segment—to which NIPSCO belongs—NIPSCO scored
587. The average score in Midwest Region: Midsize Segment was 629 and the
high score—Omaha Public Power District’s—was 693.
NIPSCO, meanwhile, expects to file a second electric rate case later this
year, which the company has said is intended to address the rapid increase
of pension costs.
On Wednesday NIPSCO noted that it has “not yet determined potential customer
rate impacts associated with that filing” but that case is necessary “to
reflect more recent operating costs and usage levels.”