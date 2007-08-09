USW Local 6787 reports first quarterly profit share since 2008

Members of United Steelworkers (USW) 6787—representing steelworkers at
ArcelorMittal’s Burns Harbor facility—earned their first quarterly
profit-share in nearly three years in the second quarter of 2011.
On Aug. 8, Local 6787 President Paul Gipson reported to the membership, he
was informed that the second-quarter profit-share is $1.44 per hour with a
maximum pay based on 48 hours.
“Profits were more favorable in the second quarter due to pricing at $900
per ton,” Gipson noted. “Today that same ton is only worth $600.”
State of the
Union
Meanwhile, Gipson released a statement last week glossing USW International
President Leo Gerard’s recent keynote address at the International
Constitutional Convention in Las Vegas, Nev.
“The last convention in 2008 was on the brink of the best labor contract in
USW history,” Gipson said. “Unfortunately, our celebration was to be short
lived due to the economic recession. Then the bailouts for the Bush Wall
Street gang began. (Gerard) emphasized that the boys on Wall Street were
living a lie. They no longer worked for America. They ripped off the middle
class and they should be in prison. The same gang of clowns that our
government allowed to rip us off in 2008 is ripping us off again today. They
want to destroy every social program we have, including Social Security.”
“We must never give up the fight in unfair trade cases against countries
like Panama and China,” Gipson continued. “Unlike President Bush, President
Obama placed a 35-percent tariff on China’s Cooper Tires. We also won
against Goodyear in case after case. In the largest steel trade dispute in
history, we were able to counter Chinese steel pipe and tubular metal
dumping with heavy tariffs. With that accomplishment, we saved more than
6,000 jobs here at home. In just the past three years, the unfair trade
cases we have won have preserved more than 56,000 American jobs.”
“Money must be put where it will create jobs, not destroy jobs,” Gipson
added. “Money must be made on Main Street, not shifted from one pocket to
another on Wall Street.”
“We must do more than vote and trust those we elect to do the right thing,”
Gipson concluded. “Our jobs are still being exported to other countries. We
must stand firm and unite our members to express our wants and needs. Only
then will we correct what is wrong in this country and make a better America
for all working people.”