Web vs local: Sales tax disparity hurts Indiana businesses, costs state 200 million in lost revenue

Indiana State Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville—and president of the national
Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board—is urging Indiana’s Congressional
delegation to support the recently introduced federal Main Street Fairness
Act aimed at allowing local retailers to compete more effectively against
out-of-state Internet sellers.
As chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Kenley also wants state
lawmakers to agree to use the nearly $200 million in additional revenue the
state would receive from the passage of the federal legislation to eliminate
Indiana’s inheritance tax and reduce others, so the Main Street Fairness Act
is not seen as a tax increase on Hoosiers.
“Hoosier bricks-and-mortar businesses are at competitive disadvantages with
online retailers who often do not collect sales taxes on Internet purchases,
costing our state as much as $200 million annually,” Kenley said in a
statement released on Thursday. “Though consumers are required to report and
pay a ‘use tax’ on Internet purchases when they file their taxes each year,
many unknowingly fail to do so, costing Indiana and other states substantial
revenue—an estimated $11.4 billion nationwide each year.”
“A 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, known as the Quill decision, determined
retailers are not required to collect sales taxes in states where they do
not have physical locations unless mandated by Congress,” the statement
said. “As a result, many consumers visit a store to compare or test
products, but then make their purchases online—often avoiding payment of
sales taxes.”
“If enacted, the Main Street Fairness Act would create a uniform sales-tax
collection system ensuring all businesses—both online and brick-and-mortar
retailers—collect uniform sales tax for purchases,” the statement added.
“The act would also relieve consumers of the legal burden to report to state
tax departments the required sales tax they owe for online purchases.”
“I am asking our congressional delegation to support a modern, streamlined,
pro-business initiative that will help our thousands of retailers who are
being discriminated against under the current policy,” Kenley said. “This is
not a new tax but one that is already owed and not being collected. With
sales tax serving as Indiana’s largest source of revenue, our K-12 schools,
higher education institutions, public safety and other essential state
services are hit the hardest by the current system. It’s time we level the
playing field for our local businesses and remove this unfair burden from
Hoosier consumers.”
Kenley noted that the largest online retailer in the United States—Amazon.com
Inc.—recently stated in a letter to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., author of
the legislation, that the company supports a simple, nationwide system of
state and local sales-tax collections evenhandedly applied to all sellers,
no matter their business model, location or level of remote sales.
Kenley said the Main Street Fairness Act is also supported by the National
Governors Association, National Conference of State Legislatures, National
Retail Federation, Retail Industry Leaders Association, International
Council of Shopping Centers, and the United States Conference of Mayors as
well as by state and local retail merchant groups across the country.
The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board oversees and makes updates to the
Streamline Sales and Use Tax Agreement, which is a comprehensive, uniform,
simplified approach to sales and use tax collections adopted by 24 states,
including Indiana. For more information on the agreement visit
www.strealinedsalestax.org
Posted 8/19/2011