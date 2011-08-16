WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A published report says the United States and Canada don’t believe the St. Lawrence Seaway needs to be expanded to allow larger, ocean-bound ships to enter the system.

The Watertown Daily Times reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has officially scratched the expansion idea nearly a decade after one of its own reports suggested additional study of possibly widening the waterway, deepening channels in the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes, and constructing larger locks.

The Corps’ most recent report on the Great Lakes navigation system says those ideas will no longer be considered because both the U.S. and Canada feel that expansion of the system is not warranted at this time.

Environmental advocates argued that the changes to the Seaway would only exacerbate environmental destruction.