Valparaiso woman sues Splash Down Dunes alleging injuries suffered on water slide

A Valparaiso woman is suing Splash Down Dunes, its former owner, and the
current owner of the property for injuries which she says she sustained at
the water park two years ago.
Patricia M. Mitchell is also suing the “unknown manufacturers” and the
“unknown installers” of the American Revolution Water Slide.
According to the two-count suit, filed on Tuesday in Porter Superior Court,
on Aug. 18, 2008, Mitchell “utilized the American Revolution Water Slide, as
instructed by (Splash Down Dunes) employees,” and while on the ride “was
ejected off the tube provided” by the park. Mitchell alleges that she then
“careened into an unprotected, exposed portion of the slide” and “suffered
injuries, including but not limited to: a lacerated upper lip, broken nose,
nerve damage, nasal discharge, pain in her shoulder and neck, and other
injuries.”
Mitchell “has suffered and will continue to suffer great bodily injury, pain
and suffering, permanent impairment, and has incurred and will continue to
incur expenses for medical treatment,” the suit states. In addition, she
“has incurred lost wages.”
The suit specifically alleges that Splash Down Dunes, former owner Paul
Childress, and current owner Fred Pearson “breached” their duty “to exercise
reasonable care in the operation, inspection, maintenance, and repair of the
American Revolution Water Slide,” and that they were “negligent and/or
reckless in one or more of the following ways”:
•They operated Splash Down Dunes “without regard for the health and safety
for others on the water slides or the common areas.”
•They “failed to keep a proper look-out for hazards.”
•They “failed to properly inspect slides and equipment.”
•They “failed to properly maintain Splash Down Dunes.”
•They “failed to repair Splash Down Dunes.”
•They “failed to warn” Mitchell “of the unsafe condition of the American
Revolution Water Slide.”
•And they “failed to act in the manner that a reasonably prudent person
would have acted under the same or substantially similar circumstances.”
The suit further alleges that Splash Down Dunes, Childress, and Pearson
failed “to act on previous reports of similar incidents and resulting
injuries which occurred in a manner similar to that suffered” by Mitchell
while riding on the American Revolution Water Slide.
The suit does not, however, cite any of those “previous reports.”
Mitchell is seeking “an amount sufficient to adequately compensate her and
for all other just and proper relief.”
Splash Down Dunes did not operate this year after Childress shuttered the
water park at the end of the season in 2009. In July the property, located
at 150 E. U.S. Highway 20 in Porter, was put on the auction block at a
sheriff’s sale ordered when Childress defaulted on a $300,000 payment to his
former partner, Pearson, under the terms of a sale agreement inked in May
2007. In his January 2010 foreclosure order, Porter Superior Court Judge
Roger Bradford noted that Childress owed Pearson a total of $2,380,500 in
principle, title expenses, and attorney fees. Pearson himself purchased the
property at the sheriff’s sale.