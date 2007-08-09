NiSource officers to ring NYSE Closing Bell

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) representatives were scheduled to ring The Closing
Bell at the New York Stock at 4 p.m. CT today, to commemorate 50 years of
trading on the exchange.
The company also is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Northern Indiana
Public Service Company (NIPSCO), its combined electric and natural gas
utility, NiSource said in a statement released on Tuesday.
“This event honors our current team, as well as NiSource’s predecessor
companies and employees that have served customers for more than a century,”
NiSource President and CEO Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. said. “We’re proud of
NiSource’s tradition of delivering sustainable value to our customers,
shareholders and other stakeholders. We are building on that legacy today
via our customer-focused, investment-driven strategy for generating
long-term, sustainable growth.”
Seven NIPSCO employees—the winners of a company contest will join Skaggs at
the Bell, as well as Executive Vice President and NIPSCO Chief Executive
Officer Jimmy Staton, NIPSCO President Kathleen O’Leary, and NIPSCO Chief
Operating Officer Mike Finissi.
The group represents NiSource’s nearly 8,000-strong workforce.
NiSource Inc., based in Merrillville, is a Fortune 500 company engaged in
natural gas transmission, storage and distribution, as well as electric
generation, transmission, and distribution. NiSource operating companies
deliver energy to 3.8 million customers located within the high-demand
energy corridor stretching from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New
England.