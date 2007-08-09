NiSource officers to ring NYSE Closing Bell

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) representatives were scheduled to ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock at 4 p.m. CT today, to commemorate 50 years of trading on the exchange.

The company also is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), its combined electric and natural gas utility, NiSource said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“This event honors our current team, as well as NiSource’s predecessor companies and employees that have served customers for more than a century,” NiSource President and CEO Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. said. “We’re proud of NiSource’s tradition of delivering sustainable value to our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We are building on that legacy today via our customer-focused, investment-driven strategy for generating long-term, sustainable growth.”

Seven NIPSCO employees—the winners of a company contest will join Skaggs at the Bell, as well as Executive Vice President and NIPSCO Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Staton, NIPSCO President Kathleen O’Leary, and NIPSCO Chief Operating Officer Mike Finissi.

The group represents NiSource’s nearly 8,000-strong workforce.

NiSource Inc., based in Merrillville, is a Fortune 500 company engaged in natural gas transmission, storage and distribution, as well as electric generation, transmission, and distribution. NiSource operating companies deliver energy to 3.8 million customers located within the high-demand energy corridor stretching from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.