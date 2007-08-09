The largest conventional crawler crane in the world arrived at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Monday.

It arrived on the ocean vessel Elandsgracht and will be unloaded in 190 pieces over the next week.

The LR 13000 crane is the first of its kind and was built by Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH in Ehingen, Germany. When fully assembled, it weighs 1.65 million pounds, has a lifting capacity of 3,000 tons and stands 473 feet tall with its boom fully extended. The crane will be transported from the port to Whiting, Ind., by truck over the next six weeks for use in the expansion of the BP Whiting Refinery.

“The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is a major hub for dimensional and mega project cargo shipments,” said Anthony Kuk, port director at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. “The port's facilities and location allow companies to ship cargoes by water directly into the Midwest, which can significantly reduce the transportation costs and permitting requirements for moving large loads over the highway. Because of the experience of our labor force and Federal Marine Terminals, our terminal operator, this port has developed an enviable track record for handling large cargoes and established a world-wide reputation as a port-of-choice for specialty shipments.”

The LR 13000 crane was shipped from Westdorpe, Netherlands, on the MV Elandsgracht, a motor vessel owned by World Shipping. Federal Marine Terminals is the port's terminal operator and it will unload the crane components over the next seven to eight days with workers from the International Longshoremen's Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

The Ports of Indiana is a statewide port authority that operates a system of three ports on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. Business activities at Indiana's three ports generate $6.4 billion for the state economy each year and support more than 50,000 jobs. For more information, please visit www.portsofindiana.com