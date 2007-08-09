WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is bracing for a
first-ever default on billions in payments due to the Treasury, adding to
widening uncertainty about the mail agency's solvency as first-class
letters plummet and Congress deadlocks on ways to stem the red ink.
With cash
running perilously low, two legally required payments for future postal
retirees' health benefits — $5.5 billion due Wednesday, and another $5.6
billion due in September — will be left unpaid, the mail agency said
Monday. Postal officials said they also are studying whether they may need
to delay other obligations. In the coming months, a $1.5 billion payment
is due to the Labor Department for workers compensation, which for now it
expects to make, as well as millions in interest payments to the Treasury.
The defaults
won't stir any kind of catastrophe in day-to-day mail service. Post
offices will stay open, mail trucks will run, employees will get paid,
current retirees will get health benefits.
But a growing
chorus of analysts labor unions and business customers are troubled by
continuing losses that point to deeper, longer-term financial damage, as
the mail agency finds it increasingly preoccupied with staving off
immediate bankruptcy while Congress delays on a postal overhaul bill.
Postmaster
General Patrick Donahoe has described a "crisis of confidence" amid the
mounting red ink that could lead even once-loyal customers to abandon use
of the mail.
"I think for
my generation it was a great asset — if you had a letter or package and
you needed it to get up to the North Pole, you knew it would be
delivered," said Jim Husa, 87, of Lawrence, Mich., after stopping to mail
letters recently at his local post office. Noting the mail agency's
financial woes, he added: "Times have changed, and we old-timers know
that. FedEx and UPS and the Internet seem to be making the Postal Service
obsolete."
Banks are
promoting electronic payments, citing in part the growing uncertainty of
postal mail. The federal government will stop mailing paper checks
starting next year for millions of people who receive Social Security and
other benefits, paying via direct deposit or debit cards instead.
First-class
mail volume, which has fallen 25 percent since 2006, is projected to drop
another 30 percent by 2016.
Art Sackler,
co-coordinator of the Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service, a group
representing the private-sector mailing industry, said the payment
defaults couldn't come at a worse time, as many major and mid-sized
mailers are preparing their budgets for next year.
"The impact of
the postal default may not be seen by the public, but it will be felt by
the business community," he said. "Mailers will be increasingly wary about
the stability of the Postal Service. The logical and likely move would be
to divert more mail out of the system."
The Postal
Service, an independent agency of government, does not receive taxpayer
money for operations but it is subject to congressional control. It
estimates that it is now losing $25 million a day, which includes
projected savings it had expected to be accruing by now if Congress this
spring had approved its five-year profitability plan. That plan would cut
Saturday delivery, reduce low-volume postal facilities and end its
obligation to pay more than $5 billion each year for future retiree health
payments.
While the
Senate passed a bill in April that provides an $11 billion cash infusion
to help the mail agency avert a default, it also would delay many of the
planned postal cuts for another year or two. The House remains stalled
over a measure that allows for the aggressive cuts the Postal Service
prefers; that's unlikely to move forward this year, partly due to concerns
among rural lawmakers over cutbacks in their communities.
The Postal
Service originally sought to close low-revenue post offices in rural areas
to save money but after public opposition agreed to keep 13,000 open with
shorter operating hours. The Postal Service also is delaying the closing
of many mail processing centers, originally set to begin this spring. The
estimated annual savings of $2.1 billion won't be realized until the full
cuts are completed in late 2014.
The postal
uncertainty offers opportunities for banks, which can save up to one-third
of the cost of processing checks if payments are made electronically.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells
Fargo & Co. have been urging electronic transactions.
"This could be
a watershed event to motivate consumers and businesses to stop writing
checks," said Rodney Gardner, head of global receivables at Bank of
America, who recently reviewed the topic at a conference with insurance
companies.
The Postal
Service, which releases third-quarter financial results next week, has
projected a record $14.1 billion loss for the year. It expects to avoid
bankruptcy in October only by defaulting on the two health prepayments,
totaling $11.1 billion. It faces a cash crunch again next year.
Fredric
Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, notes
that the onerous health payment for future retirees — something not
required of any other government agency or private business — is to blame
for much of the post office's red ink. He faults Congress for mandating
the payments in 2006, saying they force the post office every year into a
"panic mode that absorbs energy and resources" rather than focusing on
longer-term innovation.
"The word
'default' sounds ominous, but in reality this is a default on the part of
Congress," Rolando said.
In 2007 and
2008, the Postal Service initially had profits of roughly $3 billion but
fell into the red after making the health payments. In more recent years,
it has suffered annual losses of $2 billion to $5 billion even after
factoring out the health payments; by 2016, the mail agency expects to
lose $21.3 billion a year, of which $5.8 billion will be caused by that
payment.
Peter Nesvold,
a financial analyst with Jefferies and Co., says the post office's
financial future will depend on how Congress resolves its conflict over
the mail agency's core mission. While the Postal Service is a business
expected to stay afloat, it also has a legal obligation to provide uniform
first-class mail service even to sparsely populated, far-flung areas of
the U.S., all for the same price of a 45-cent postage stamp. UPS and FedEx
don't deliver to those areas that are less profitable, contracting with
the Postal Service to get the job done.
Linda Graham,
a postmaster in Hope, Alaska, says she understands the Postal Service's
dilemma. Her rural postal branch may see its hours reduced from eight to
four hours a day. "I feel that right now the post office is really
grasping to try to make things work. I mean, they're losing money," she
said.
Graham
acknowledges her postal branch could probably get by if it were open just
6 hours a day, but believes that a bigger cut would be "suicide" for the
town because of the role it plays as a community gathering place. "That's
a real concern. So I just tell people, write more letters, buy more
stamps," she said.
