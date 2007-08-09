Steelworkers to Washington: Get to work creating US jobs

United Steelworkers (USW) International President Leo W. Gerard urged Congress and President Obama to heed the results of a new opinion poll released today showing Americans want Washington to focus on creating jobs, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

The bipartisan poll released by the Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM) showed Democratic and Republican voters alike rank job creation and rebuilding the nation’s manufacturing base at the top of their list of priorities for Washington to resolve.

By a two to one margin, voters say creating jobs is more important than reducing the Federal budget.

“We’ve been saying for a long time that manufacturing is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy that has been in free fall for decades, limiting jobs and opportunities for Americans and damaging our once-strong national economy,” Gerard said in a press statement today.

“The United States needs an integrated national manufacturing strategy that would address critical issues including trade policy, taxes and investment, research and development, domestic procurement and job creation,” he added.

The USW has 850,000 members in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. It represents workers employed in metals, rubber, chemicals, oil refining, paper and the service sectors.