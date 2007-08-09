Merrillville says apartment developers need not apply

MERRILLVILLE,
Ind. (AP) — Leaders of a suburban town in Indiana's second-largest county
have decided that it doesn't need more apartments than it already has.
Members of the
Merrillville Town Council and other town officials said that the ongoing
addition of big apartment complexes has put a strain on public services
and police protection.
Councilman
Shawn Pettit said the town just south of Gary has an "unbelievable"
concentration of apartments on its south side.
"We should be
encouraging more single-family detached homes instead of multifamily," he
said.
Council
members voted unanimously Tuesday against approving more multifamily
developments. The council's vote followed a recent proposal from developer
Edward Rose Properties Inc. for a 252-unit complex in the Lake County town
a short drive from the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 30, The
Times of Munster reported.
Councilwoman
Chrissy Barron said five apartment complexes in her district alone have
about 2,000 units and that total doesn't include more being added in two
complexes that won earlier approval.
She said an
inventory should be made of all apartment complexes in the town to
determine how many units are occupied at each complex.
The
Post-Tribune of Merrillville reported that Police Chief Joseph Petruch
said allowing more apartment construction would put additional demands on
police and other municipal services.
"You can't add
more apartments without adding more police," Petruch said.
The Associated
Press left a telephone message Thursday seeking comment from an attorney
for Edward Rose Properties.