ArcelorMittal posts 2Q profit of $1.704 Billion

ArcelorMittal (AM) is reporting a net income of $1.704 billion or $1.13 per
share in the second quarter of 2010, compared to a net income of $679
million or 45 cents in the first quarter and a net loss of $1.184 billion or
70 cents in the year-ago period.
“The improved performance in the second quarter is in line with our
expectations and reflects the continued slow and progressive recovery,” AM
Chair and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement released today. “Although
the third quarter will be impacted by a combination of seasonal factors and
the effects of the economic slowdown in China, underlying demand continues
to show improvement. The challenge for the second half of the year will be
to pass on the full extent of cost increases to our customers.”
“Separately, we are assessing the spin-off of our stainless division from
the remainder of the group,” Mittal added. “We have confidence in the future
of the stainless business and believe that the creation of a separately
focused company will create additional value for all shareholders.”
Some second-quarter numbers:
•Sales of $21.651 billion, compared to $18.652 billion in the first quarter
and $15.176 billion in the year-ago period.
•Shipments of 22.8 million metric tons, compared to 21.5 million in the
first quarter and 17 million in the year-ago period.
•Crude steel production of 24.8 million metric tons, compared to 23.1
million in the first quarter and 15.9 million in the year-ago period.
•Operating income per ton of $76, compared to $32 per ton in the first
quarter and an operating loss of $70 per ton in the year-ago period.
•Capacity utilization increased to 78 percent from 72 percent in the first
quarter.
Outlook
Shipments are expected to be lower in the third quarter and capacity
utilization drop to around 70 percent due to seasonal slowdown, the company
said.
Average selling prices are expected to remain stable and operating costs are
expected to increase as compared to the second quarter due largely to higher
raw material prices.
Flat Carbon
America
The Flat Carbon America segment posted the following numbers in the second
quarter:
•An operating income of $819 million, compared to $326 million in the first
quarter and an operating loss of $356 in the year-ago period.
•Sales of $5.135 billion, compared to $4.431 billion in the first quarter
and $2.766 billion in the year-ago period.
•The average selling price was $810 per ton, compared to $722 in the first
quarter and $665 in the year-ago period.
•Operating income was $153 per ton, compared to $62 per ton in the first
quarter and an operating loss of $102 per ton in the year-ago period.
•Crude steel production was 5.854 million tons, compared to 5.679 million in
the first quarter and 3.332 million in the year-ago period.
•Steel shipments were 5.346 million tons, compared 5.271 million in the
first quarter and 3.481 million in the year-ago period.
Other Numbers
Net debt increased by $400 million in the second quarter to $20.3 billion,
compared to $20.7 billion on March 31.
The company reported liquidity in the second quarter of $12.8 billion,
compared to $14.5 billion on March 31.
At second quarter’s end, the company has achieved annualized sustainable
savings of $3 billion, compared to $2.9 billion on March 31, “meeting its
2010 full-year target to achievement management gains of $3.0 billion.” The
company also achieved annualized temporary fixed cost savings of $3.9
billion, “resulting from industrial optimization in response to lower
demand.”