State taking public comment on NIPSCO gas rate hike and rate change

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor continues to accept written comments on the Northern Indiana Public Service Company’s proposed natural gas base rate hike and rate structure change.

The OUCC will hold two public hearings on NIPSCO’s request next week in Fort Wayne and South Bend and will take written comments through August 9.

The OUCC is the state agency that represents consumer interests in all cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

NIPSCO is seeking an increase in its fixed monthly charge of $6.36 to $20, while reducing the volumetric charges to 1.15 cents per therm, regardless of customer usage. The volumetric charges are now 17.8 cents per therm for the first 200 therms used each month and 33.31 cents per therm above that.

The OUCC said written and verbal comments carry equal weight and will become part of the official recorded considered by the IURC before reaching its final decision.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments in this case may send them to the OUCC by mail, fax or e-mail, or through the OUCC’s website.

To send comments by mail, send them to: Consumer Services Staff, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor,115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The fax is (317) 232-5923. The email is uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov

The website is www.IN.gov/OUCC

All written comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to IURC Cause No. 43894. The OUCC will file all written comments it receives by the close of business on August 9 with the IURC for inclusion in the case’s official record.

The OUCC is reviewing NIPSCO’s request and has not yet taken a position in this case. The OUCC is currently scheduled to file testimony on August 16.

The OUCC also said that a number of additional parties -- including the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, industrial customers, and gas supply marketers that participate in the NIPSCO Choice program -- have formally intervened in this case through legal counsel. Testimony from the intervening parties is also due on August 16.