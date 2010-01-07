Porter Hospital goes with Damon Run over Chesterton for sewage treatment

During a press conference this morning, Porter Hospital CEO Jonathan Nalli revealed the winning bidders for the excavation and development of the 104-acre parcel where the new Porter hospital will sit at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 in Liberty Township.

Nalli also announced which utility providers will service the hospital. The Northwest Indiana Power Supply Company (NIPSCO) will provide the campus’s electricity and gas. As previously announced, water will be provided by Indiana American Water. For sewer services, the hospital has reached their decision to go with the Damon Run Conservancy District.

Nalli said Damon Run Conservancy was chosen on the basis of timing. He said the hospital has “suffered” delays in legal disputes for about 15 months and felt that Damon Run Conservancy will be able to meet the hospital’s needs more quickly.

The hospital began clearing the underbrush and necessary trees on the site’s lower 64 acres last Friday. The clearing should take about 30 days, Nalli said.

The hospital will try to spare as many trees as possible to keep the site natural, Nalli said. The developers will be able to plant new trees as the development progress.

The site work subcontractor responsible for clearing the land is Dyer Construction from Dyer.

Once the land is clear, Cives Steel from Wolcott will be providing the site’s steel fabrication. The steel erectors will be Chicago Decking Erectors from Merrillville.

The concrete foundation and piers drilling and pouring work will be done by Subsurface Contractors from St. Louis. The remainder of the concrete work will be done by Scurto Cement Construction from Gilberts, Illinois.

Nalli said the firms will hire local people to work for the estimated two-year construction period. The hospital expects to pay out nearly $65 million in compensation for the work. Hospitals officials said the additional dollars pumped in will help lift the local economy.

More information regarding the hospital will appear in tomorrow’s edition of the Chesterton Tribune.