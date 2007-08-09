NIPSCO proposes expanding energy efficiency efforts to electric customers

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has filed a proposal with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to expand energy efficiency programs available to its electric customers.

“These new programs are a great example of NIPSCO’s renewed commitment to deliver efficient and reliable energy services while providing even more ways for our customers to manage their energy bills,” said NIPSCO CEO Jimmy Staton. “Moreover, these programs truly represent a win for NIPSCO, its customers, and our environment by helping reduce the need for future generation resources, providing new tools for customers to manage energy use, and helping NIPSCO maintain the strong energy infrastructure needed to support northern Indiana’s long-term economic growth.”

Depending on the timing of the IURC’s review and approval process, it is anticipated that the new electric programs will be available to NIPSCO customers by the first quarter of 2011, with a limited number of programs launching before the end of this year.

Under the current proposal, NIPSCO is seeking to add the following programs:

Residential Programs

Appliance Rebate Program: Offers cash rebates to all NIPSCO electric residential customers who purchase select, energy-efficient electric appliances, including: refrigerators, freezers, water heaters, air conditioners, central air conditioners and heat pumps, whole house fans, variable speed furnace fans and variable speed pool pumps. Rebates would range from $15 to $250 depending on the appliance purchased.

Air Conditioning Cycling Program: Incentive offered to all NIPSCO electric residential customers who voluntarily permit the company to install radio-controlled programmable switches on central air conditioning units. The switches will allow the unit’s compressor to be periodically cycled off for short periods of time during peak usage periods—typically the hottest summer days—and during system emergencies. Customers who participate in this program will receive a credit on their monthly bill.

Residential New Construction Incentive Program: Provides cash incentives to local builders and developers for constructing new residential homes that meet specified, electric ENERGY STAR® standards.

Appliance Recycling Program: Since older, less efficient electric appliances cost more to operate, NIPSCO customers will be provided cash incentives to recycle their old, inefficient refrigerators and freezers. Customers can receive $35 for each functioning refrigerator and freezer, and NIPSCO will haul them away at no cost to be dismantled and recycled in an environmentally responsible way.

Residential Home Energy Audit Program: NIPSCO residential customers who participate in this program will receive a home energy audit conducted by a certified inspector to help customers understand what measures can be made to increase their home’s energy efficiency. A large portion of the audit costs will be covered by the utility.

Residential Low-Income Weatherization Program: Provides income-eligible residential customers with a home audit and installation of weatherization measures and energy-efficient appliances in an effort to reduce their energy consumption and lower their energy bills.

Direct Installation Program: NIPSCO will work with local property managers and landlords of apartment complexes and multi-family buildings to install compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) in each unit.

Residential Lighting Campaign: A retail buy-down program aimed at promoting the use of ENERGY STAR qualified lighting.

Energy Awareness Program: Provides direct, voluntary intervention with high-energy usage customers to educate and motivate them to become more energy efficient through direct-mail home energy report comparisons, which will include customized tips as well as specific and relevant energy efficient recommendations to each customer.

Elementary Energy Education Program: Educational outreach program, aimed at helping Indiana elementary students learn the importance of energy efficiency and how it helps to protect our natural resources and the environment.

Commercial & Industrial Programs

Electric Appliance Rebate Program: Offers cash rebates to NIPSCO electric commercial customers who purchase energy efficient light fixtures and ballasts as well as energy efficient pumps and motors.

Air Conditioning Cycling Program: Incentive offered to NIPSCO electric commercial and industrial customers who voluntarily permit the company to install radio-controlled programmable switches on central air conditioning units that will allow the compressor to be periodically cycled off for short periods of time during peak usage periods—typically the hottest summer days—and during system emergencies. Customers who participate in this program will receive a credit on their monthly bill.

Commercial & Industrial New Construction Incentive Program: Provides or co-funds value-added services to NIPSCO commercial and industrial customers to influence the energy efficiency of individual buildings and to change standard building design and equipment specification practices to maximize energy efficiency.

Custom Incentive Program: Addresses the unique efficiency opportunities of NIPSCO commercial and industrial customers through a “custom approach,” which can be monitored through pre- and post-installation inspections.

All NIPSCO electric customers will be able to take advantage and benefit from the new programs. The company will continue to provide additional information to help inform customers of these and other new programs as they become available.

For information on available energy efficiency programs and other ways customers can better manage their energy usage, visit www.NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy