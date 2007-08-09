NIPSCO proposes expanding energy efficiency efforts to electric customers

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has filed a proposal with
the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to expand energy efficiency
programs available to its electric customers.
“These new programs are a great example of NIPSCO’s renewed commitment to
deliver efficient and reliable energy services while providing even more
ways for our customers to manage their energy bills,” said NIPSCO CEO Jimmy
Staton. “Moreover, these programs truly represent a win for NIPSCO, its
customers, and our environment by helping reduce the need for future
generation resources, providing new tools for customers to manage energy
use, and helping NIPSCO maintain the strong energy infrastructure needed to
support northern Indiana’s long-term economic growth.”
Depending on the timing of the IURC’s review and approval process, it is
anticipated that the new electric programs will be available to NIPSCO
customers by the first quarter of 2011, with a limited number of programs
launching before the end of this year.
Under the current proposal, NIPSCO is seeking to add the following programs:
Residential
Programs
Appliance Rebate Program: Offers cash rebates to all NIPSCO electric
residential customers who purchase select, energy-efficient electric
appliances, including: refrigerators, freezers, water heaters, air
conditioners, central air conditioners and heat pumps, whole house fans,
variable speed furnace fans and variable speed pool pumps. Rebates would
range from $15 to $250 depending on the appliance purchased.
Air Conditioning Cycling Program: Incentive offered to all NIPSCO
electric residential customers who voluntarily permit the company to install
radio-controlled programmable switches on central air conditioning units.
The switches will allow the unit’s compressor to be periodically cycled off
for short periods of time during peak usage periods—typically the hottest
summer days—and during system emergencies. Customers who participate in this
program will receive a credit on their monthly bill.
Residential New Construction Incentive Program: Provides cash incentives
to local builders and developers for constructing new residential homes that
meet specified, electric ENERGY STAR® standards.
Appliance Recycling Program: Since older, less efficient electric
appliances cost more to operate, NIPSCO customers will be provided cash
incentives to recycle their old, inefficient refrigerators and freezers.
Customers can receive $35 for each functioning refrigerator and freezer, and
NIPSCO will haul them away at no cost to be dismantled and recycled in an
environmentally responsible way.
Residential Home Energy Audit Program: NIPSCO residential customers who
participate in this program will receive a home energy audit conducted by a
certified inspector to help customers understand what measures can be made
to increase their home’s energy efficiency. A large portion of the audit
costs will be covered by the utility.
Residential Low-Income Weatherization Program: Provides income-eligible
residential customers with a home audit and installation of weatherization
measures and energy-efficient appliances in an effort to reduce their energy
consumption and lower their energy bills.
Direct Installation Program: NIPSCO will work with local property
managers and landlords of apartment complexes and multi-family buildings to
install compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) in each unit.
Residential Lighting Campaign: A retail buy-down program aimed at
promoting the use of ENERGY STAR qualified lighting.
Energy Awareness Program: Provides direct, voluntary intervention with
high-energy usage customers to educate and motivate them to become more
energy efficient through direct-mail home energy report comparisons, which
will include customized tips as well as specific and relevant energy
efficient recommendations to each customer.
Elementary Energy Education Program: Educational outreach program, aimed
at helping Indiana elementary students learn the importance of energy
efficiency and how it helps to protect our natural resources and the
environment.
Commercial &
Industrial Programs
Electric Appliance Rebate Program: Offers cash rebates to NIPSCO
electric commercial customers who purchase energy efficient light fixtures
and ballasts as well as energy efficient pumps and motors.
Air Conditioning Cycling Program: Incentive offered to NIPSCO electric
commercial and industrial customers who voluntarily permit the company to
install radio-controlled programmable switches on central air conditioning
units that will allow the compressor to be periodically cycled off for short
periods of time during peak usage periods—typically the hottest summer
days—and during system emergencies. Customers who participate in this
program will receive a credit on their monthly bill.
Commercial & Industrial New Construction Incentive Program: Provides or
co-funds value-added services to NIPSCO commercial and industrial customers
to influence the energy efficiency of individual buildings and to change
standard building design and equipment specification practices to maximize
energy efficiency.
Custom Incentive Program: Addresses the unique efficiency opportunities
of NIPSCO commercial and industrial customers through a “custom approach,”
which can be monitored through pre- and post-installation inspections.
All NIPSCO electric customers will be able to take advantage and benefit
from the new programs. The company will continue to provide additional
information to help inform customers of these and other new programs as they
become available.
For information on available energy efficiency programs and other ways
customers can better manage their energy usage, visit
www.NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy