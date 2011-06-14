USPS to hold meeting June 30 on proposed Gary consolidation

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a public meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 30, to discuss its proposal to move some mail processing operations from Gary Processing and Distribution Facility to the South Bend center.

The meeting will be held at Indiana University Northwest Auditorium, the Savannah Center, at 3400 Broadway in Gary.

“With the deep decline in mail volume due to current economic conditions and continuing electronic diversion, the Postal Service has an excess of employees and equipment in some mail processing operations,” USPS said.

The initial results of a study conducted early this year “support consolidating some mail processing operations that are currently being performed” at the Gary center “by taking advantage of available processing capacity at the South Bend Processing and Distribution Center in order to increase efficiency and improve productivity.”

“With no final decision has been reached, Postal Service managers will give an overview of the reasons for the proposal and its possible outcomes, and will listen to community input and concerns.”

A summary of the proposal and presentation materials will be made available one week before the meeting at usps.com

Persons may submit comments in writing to: Manager, Consumer and Industry Contact

Greater Indiana District Office

3939 Vincennes Road

Indianapolis, IN 46298-9661

Public comments will be accepted through July 15.