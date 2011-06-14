USPS to hold meeting June 30 on proposed Gary consolidation

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a public meeting from 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 30, to discuss its proposal to move some mail processing
operations from Gary Processing and Distribution Facility to the South Bend
center.
The meeting will be held at Indiana University Northwest Auditorium, the
Savannah Center, at 3400 Broadway in Gary.
“With the deep decline in mail volume due to current economic conditions and
continuing electronic diversion, the Postal Service has an excess of
employees and equipment in some mail processing operations,” USPS said.
The initial results of a study conducted early this year “support
consolidating some mail processing operations that are currently being
performed” at the Gary center “by taking advantage of available processing
capacity at the South Bend Processing and Distribution Center in order to
increase efficiency and improve productivity.”
“With no final decision has been reached, Postal Service managers will give
an overview of the reasons for the proposal and its possible outcomes, and
will listen to community input and concerns.”
A summary of the proposal and presentation materials will be made available
one week before the meeting at usps.com
Persons may submit comments in writing to: Manager, Consumer and Industry
Contact
Greater Indiana District Office
3939 Vincennes Road
Indianapolis, IN 46298-9661
Public comments will be accepted through July 15.