Visclosky wants US steel used in soldiers' armor

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, chair of the
Congressional Steel Caucus and 36 other members of the caucus are urging the
Department of Defense (DoD), in a letter to Defense Secretary Robert Gates,
to exclusively utilize American steel in troops’ armor.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, the letter was written after
the issue was raised at a caucus hearing of the use of steel armor plate
which has been melted in foreign countries, “compromising troop security and
undermining American industry”:
The letter:
“We write today as Members of the Congressional Steel Caucus to express our
deep concerns regarding a Department of Defense (DoD) regulation set forth
in 48 CFR parts 225 and 252 that affects the procurement of steel armor
plate. We believe that this regulation jeopardizes the safety of our troops
and increases our reliance on imported steel, to the detriment of our
national security and the American industrial base.
“On March 25, 2010, the Congressional Steel Caucus held a hearing on the
state of the steel industry, and we discussed the importance of the
Specialty Metals Amendment, as originally included under the Berry Amendment
in 1973. The Specialty Metals Amendment aims to ensure that American steel
is used to protect our troops, and that American steel producers have the
incentive to invest in the technology, capacity, and research and
development to meet DoD needs. As you know, steel armor plate plays a vital
role in the protection of our troops and the defense of our nation.
“The hearing brought to light a DoD regulation that defined the term
“produced,” as specified under the Specialty Metals Amendment, to allow the
use of steel armor plate that is melted in foreign countries. Specifically,
the new definition merely requires the finishing processes of armor plate
manufacturing to take place domestically, which is contrary to over
thirty-five years of precedent requiring melting processes to occur in the
United States.
“We believe that the proper enforcement and implementation of this Amendment
is vital to ensure that our troops have the best material available. For
example, steel armor plate is used in Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)
vehicles and MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles. We must do everything possible to
preserve and maintain the ability of the American steel industry to produce
this critical material for the protection of the men and women risking their
lives on the battlefield.
Therefore, we ask that you fully examine the implications of this regulation
and reinstate the long-standing requirement that steel armor plate be melted
in the United States.”