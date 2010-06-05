USW lauds ITC vote in China pipe dumping case

The United Steelworkers (USW) is applauding a 6-0 affirmative vote by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in the final antidumping portion of a case against imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from China.

“We are pleased our government investigated the evidence of China’s trade violations and cited stiff penalties,” USW International President Leo Gerard said in a statement released on Monday. “China’s state-owned steel pipe exporters are predators seeking to steal American jobs and destroy our domestic industries in violation of their trade obligations.”

“When the anti-dumping duties are added to those already being collected since January for Chinese subsidized oil tubular goods, we will have at minimum an effective 40 percent tariff rate,” Gerard added. “China’s cheating with subsidized and dumped imports (is) now going to be a bad deal. Consistent and swift U.S. trade law enforcement must be the standard with our trading partners if we are to retain good jobs and rebuild our economic manufacturing capacity.”

According to Roger B. Schagrin, trade counsel for the petitioners of Washington-based Schagrin Associates, the level of antidumping duties put into place to offset the Chinese from underselling in the U.S. market will be imposed in late May and range from 30 to 100 percent. “The 30 percent duties against most Chinese producers should be sufficient to allow the U.S industry to regain their footing,” he said.

USW Vice President Tom Conway, who handles labor agreement negotiations with the pipe companies, said the tariffs or OCTG pipe are timely for the U.S. oil and natural gas industry plans to ramp up production again. “We now can expect callback of laid-off American pipe workers who can share in the recovery of this industry . . .”

The ITC vote is the final step in this case, filed in April 2009. The trade commission’s injury hearing in this case was held in December. At the hearing, Gerard testified that domestic OCTG pipe producers lost 2,421 workers between the end of 2008 and September 2009.

The ITC had issued a final affirmative vote on threat of injury with the countervailing duty (CVD) case on Dec. 30, 2009. Final CVD, or anti-subsidy, margins ranged from 10 to 16 percent and became effective in January 2010.

U.S. Steel Corporation was one of eight producers who joined the petition with the USW.

