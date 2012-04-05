ArcelorMittal’s re-engineered, upgraded, and rationalized heat-treat line at
Burns Harbor’s 160-inch plate mill was dedicated on Thursday.
For customers in the machinery, mining, construction, and defense
industries, the state-of-the-art line means the finest, best performing
steel plate available anywhere.
For the company, it means a significantly reduced cycle time, more
consistent on-time deliveries, and a big savings on fuel consumption.
For Steelworkers Local 6787, the nearly $65-million investment is a promise
made good on by ArcelorMittal, evidence of the company’s commitment to
capital improvements at the Burns Harbor facility formalized in the
memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached with the union late in the
precipice year of 2008.
Begin with the rationalization of the heat-treat line. Plate in the old line
was produced in a first-in/last out sequence because, that is to say, the
first plate heat-treated in a batch would be at the bottom of the stack. The
new line operates on a first-in/first-out basis, which has reduced the cycle
time from as long as two weeks to as short as three days, said John Mengel,
chief operating officer for ArcelorMittal USA Plate Operations.
The line, furthermore, has been radically automated and, while leading the
press in a tour of the control “pulpit,” Mengel noted that operators now
pretty much need only to “point-and-click.”
The jewel of the new line, however, is the largest and most sophisticated
leveler in the world—laser-gauged and designed to handle plate thicknesses
from 3/8’’ to 4’’—finished by an automated blasting, painting, and
stenciling sequence.
Fuel savings: 10 percent per ton shipped.
Comments
“The market has become increasingly competitive in quality, cycle time, and
delivery performance,” Mengel said. “We invested in our existing operations,
which were built in 1966, in order to meet current and future market demand
for on-time quality deliveries.”
“ArcelorMittal, in partnership with United Steelworkers Local 6787, is
pleased with the commitment of its employees and contractors to safely
complete the project, positioning ArcelorMittal to be a low-cost supplier of
choice for the plate market,” Mengel added.
“It’s not very often we get a chance to participate in history,”
ArcelorMittal USA President and CEO Mike Rippey said. “This is evidence of
the rebirth of manufacturing in the U.S. It will allow for the long-term
sustainability of jobs. And that translates into families, housing,
education. And we believe it also translates into our communities.”
For Local 6787 President Paul Gipson, the re-engineered heat-treat line
represents, at long last, the fulfillment of a potential which the bankrupt
Bethlehem Steel Company had always failed to act on. “What Bethlehem once
dreamed of has become a reality,” he said.
But the line represents something else for Gipson: the fulfillment of the
memorandum of understanding reached in 2008 between the company and the
union.
Gipson recalled 2007, the year in which ArcelorMittal—then simply Mittal—acquired
the assets of International Steel Group. “It was a good year,” he
remembered, “and we thought it would stay that way forever. But in the real
world things do change and it was like somebody flipped a switch.”
So when, in late 2008, ArcelorMittal formally warned the Local 6787 of the
likelihood of some 2,500 layoffs at the Burns Harbor facility, the union
succeeded in negotiating a layoff minimization plan which included the MOU,
under which the company committed to making large-scale capital investments
in the plant. The re-engineered heat-treat line, Gipson said, is at least
partially the fruit of that MOU. “It demonstrates a confidence in the talent
and ethic of the workforce that I have represented for many years.”
“ArcelorMittal chose to invest here in Northwest Indiana, where we have
quality workmanship and a quality workforce, when they could have chosen to
invest anywhere in the world,” noted State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
“When I see this and then hear people say that manufacturing is dead in
America, I just laugh.”
And U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, released this statement: “The
importance of this project lies not only in the jobs created during
construction, or the enhancement of current steelworker jobs, but also in
the significant economic investment that demonstrates ArcelorMittal has
confidence that the best place to produce steel is right here in Northwest
Indiana.”
Meanwhile, in
Gary
The heat-treat line is capable of producing three kinds of plate: a
“normalized” product, fracture resistant in structures, puncture resistant
in vessels; a quench product, for use in abrasion-resistant applications;
and then the quench-and-temper product, designed specifically to a
customer’s performance standards for high-strength applications.
In order to serve customers while the heat-treat line was being upgraded,
production crews were transferred to the Gary facility. “It was critical
that this transfer of employee talent was seamless to the market so
customers would not experience any interruption in service or product
quality,” the company said. “Just nine months after the planned outage, on
April 2, 2012, the first plate was produced on the new line.”
Local 6787 Vice-President Pete Trinidad told the Chesterton Tribune
that members transferred to the Gary facility performed outstandingly.