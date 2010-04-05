NiSource posts improved 1Q net income of $197.3 million

NiSource Inc. is reporting a net income of $197.3 million or 71 cents per
share for the first quarter of 2010, compared to a net income of $148.4
million or 54 cents per share for the year-ago period.
“We continue to see solid results from NiSource’s low-risk,
investment-driven strategy for meeting the needs of customers while
generating long-term, sustainable earnings growth and increased shareholder
value,” NiSource President and CEO Robert Skaggs Jr. said in a statement
released today. “Our first quarter performance is squarely in line with our
2010 earnings outlook and reflects our balanced plan of synchronizing
infrastructure investments with complementary regulatory and commercial
activities.”
In addition, Skaggs pointed to a “modest uptick in industrial and
residential demand in Indiana” at least in part attributable to an improved
economy. “Although it is too early to identify a definitive trend, we
continue to see a gradual and modest pace of economic recovery across the
markets served by our utilities.”
With the Northern Indiana Public Service Company’s 2008 electric rate case
pending, a brand-new electric rate case to be filed sometime in the second
half of the year, and a natural gas rate case filed on Monday, Skaggs called
2010 a “pivotal year” for NiSource. “Executing our Indiana business and
regulatory agenda requires a solid strategy, strong collaboration with all
of our key stakeholders, and committed leadership. While it will certainly
take time and a considerable amount of effort by the team, I believe we have
the ingredients in place to deliver on that challenge.”
In addition, the statement noted, NIPSCO expects to invest more than $200
million this year in its generation fleet and service infrastructure “to
continue providing reliable, environmentally compliant, and affordable
energy to its Northern Indiana customers.”
NiSource is not providing a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
earnings guidance “due to the unpredictability of weather and other
factors.” But the company does anticipate a 3- to 5-percent growth in
earnings “on a long-term basis.”
1Q Operating
Income by Segment
•Gas distribution: $235.1 million ($243.2 in the year-ago period). The
slightly lower result is “primarily attributable to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s
change from a volumetrically based rate design to one based on fixed monthly
charges for certain customer classes,” the statement said. But operating
expenses were lower, “reflecting lower employee and administrative costs,
other taxes, and environmental related expenses.”
•Gas transmission and storage: $125.9 million ($92.9 million in the year-ago
period). The company cited increased net revenues “primarily attributable to
increases in firm capacity reservation fees fro growth projects.”
•Electric: $45.1 million ($17.3 million in the year-ago period). The
improved result is due to “increased industrial and residential customer
margins” as well as to “lower employee, administrative, and electric
generation costs,” the statement said.
•Corporate and other: an operating loss of $2.9 million (an operating loss
of $5.0 million in the year-ago period.).
•Total operating income: $403.2 ($348.4 in the year-ago period).