St Lawrence Seaway shipping season off to solid start steel getting stronger

The steel and construction industries are pushing the demand for North
American commodities like iron ore, stone and cement, and have provided the
2012 shipping season with a solid start.
The St. Lawrence Seaway, in a statement released today, is reporting that
year-to-date total cargo shipments for the period March 22 to April 30 were
4.4 million metric tons, up 2.24 percent over the same period in 2011.
“Coal shipments, the Seaway’s second largest commodity by tonnage for more
than a decade, registered a 40 percent increase in April to start off the
waterway’s 2012 navigation season strong,” said Rebecca Spruill, director of
St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation’s Office of Trade Development.
“Overall tonnage numbers reflected a modest jump over last year’s figures
with the Seaway’s historic commodity leader—iron ore—posting strong gains
(up 8 percent) to offset overall poor grain performance (down 9 percent).”
Meanwhile, the statement said, the North American steel industry is showing
signs of continued improvement. Iron ore shipments through the Seaway rose
to 1.1 million metric tons, which included transshipments to Quebec for
international export. Bulk materials, which include, among other items,
construction materials like stone and cement, increased by 15 percent to 1.2
million metric tons in April compared to the same month in 2011,
Coal shipments increased to 600,000 metric tons compared to the same period
last year, the statement added. Midwest Energy Resources Company, which has
a facility at the Port of Duluth-Superior, expects to export 1.5 million
metric tons of coal this year as it continues to expand its service area
into Europe.
Salt tonnage posted a 28 percent increase over last year to 328,000 metric
tons as North American cities replenish their reserves for road salting next
winter.
U.S. ports along the system are bullish on the season ahead. “Although it is
still very early in the shipping season, the outlook is good,” said Joseph
Cappel, director of cargo development at the Toledo-Lucas County Port
Authority. “In 2011, port tonnage surpassed 11.5 million tons for the first
time since the 2007 season. That is a good indication that the economy is
turning around in our region.”
“Duluth is off to a strong start with heavy-lift and project cargoes this
year,” said Adolph Ojard, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port
Authority. “We’re expecting nearly 20 ships with heavy machinery and other
energy-related cargoes through the Port of Duluth-Superior during 2012, the
majority of which will include components for U.S. wind energy projects.”
The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway maritime industry supports 227,000 jobs
in the U.S. and Canada, and annually generates $14.1 billion in salary and
wages, $33.5 billion in business revenue, and $4.6 billion in federal,
state/provincial and local taxes. North American farmers, steel producers,
construction firms, food manufacturers, and power generators depend on the
164 million metric tons of raw materials and finished products which are
moved annually on the system. “This vital trade corridor saves companies
$3.6 billion per year in transportation costs compared to the next
least-costly land-based alternative,” the statement said.