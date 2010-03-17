USW welcomes Senate bill addressing concerns over Chinese currency

Leo Gerard, international president of the United Steelworkers (USW), is welcoming the introduction today in the U.S. Senate of the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2010.

“The continuing and deliberate undervaluation of currency by foreign governments, in particular China, is one of the most pernicious of unfair trade subsidies,” Gerard said. “Currency undervaluation has contributed substantially to the loss of millions of American manufacturing jobs in the past few years.”

U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

“China continues to be the biggest promoter of beggar-thy-neighbor trade policy over the past decade, deliberately manipulating its undervalued currency . . . by an estimated 35-40 percent,” the USW said. “Meanwhile, employment in American manufacturing has plummeted at the same time that Chinese imports and U.S. trade deficits have set records. In 2009 alone, about 80 percent of the $227 billion deficit with China was a deficit in non-oil manufactured goods.”

“The U.S. will not be able to have a full economic recovery, revitalize domestic manufacturing, or increase exports unless we address currency manipulation in a meaningful and fully effective way,” Gerard said. “We have no more time to waste.”

“In its biannual reports, the U.S. Treasury Department has to this date refused to find that the Chinese government is manipulating its currency to gain an unfair trade advantage,” the USW said. “The Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act addresses that by aligning Treasury definitions with International Monetary Fund guidelines.”

In particular, the USW said, “the proposed act requires the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate currency undervaluation as a countervailable subsidy under U.S. trade remedy laws. The USW believes a countervailing duty remedy is the simplest and most appropriate way to remedy the injurious effects of currency subsidies in a manner consistent with World Trade Organization rules.”

“The USW is committed to working to support bipartisan legislation that takes positive concrete action,” Gerard said. “The working families of America are counting on Congress to stand up for fair trade and good jobs.”