USW welcomes Senate bill addressing concerns over Chinese currency

Leo Gerard, international president of the United Steelworkers (USW), is
welcoming the introduction today in the U.S. Senate of the Currency Exchange
Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2010.
“The continuing and deliberate undervaluation of currency by foreign
governments, in particular China, is one of the most pernicious of unfair
trade subsidies,” Gerard said. “Currency undervaluation has contributed
substantially to the loss of millions of American manufacturing jobs in the
past few years.”
U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.
“China continues to be the biggest promoter of beggar-thy-neighbor trade
policy over the past decade, deliberately manipulating its undervalued
currency . . . by an estimated 35-40 percent,” the USW said. “Meanwhile,
employment in American manufacturing has plummeted at the same time that
Chinese imports and U.S. trade deficits have set records. In 2009 alone,
about 80 percent of the $227 billion deficit with China was a deficit in
non-oil manufactured goods.”
“The U.S. will not be able to have a full economic recovery, revitalize
domestic manufacturing, or increase exports unless we address currency
manipulation in a meaningful and fully effective way,” Gerard said. “We have
no more time to waste.”
“In its biannual reports, the U.S. Treasury Department has to this date
refused to find that the Chinese government is manipulating its currency to
gain an unfair trade advantage,” the USW said. “The Currency Exchange Rate
Oversight Reform Act addresses that by aligning Treasury definitions with
International Monetary Fund guidelines.”
In particular, the USW said, “the proposed act requires the U.S. Department
of Commerce to investigate currency undervaluation as a countervailable
subsidy under U.S. trade remedy laws. The USW believes a countervailing duty
remedy is the simplest and most appropriate way to remedy the injurious
effects of currency subsidies in a manner consistent with World Trade
Organization rules.”
“The USW is committed to working to support bipartisan legislation that
takes positive concrete action,” Gerard said. “The working families of
America are counting on Congress to stand up for fair trade and good jobs.”