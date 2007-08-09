Postal Service to close Gary distribution center

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it will close eight mail processing operations across Indiana unless Congress enacts an alternative cost-cutting plan before May 15.

The postal service announced the consolidations Thursday after a five-month study.

It says mail operations in Bloomington, Kokomo, Lafayette, Muncie and Columbus will be moved to Indianapolis. Mail operations at Terre Haute will be divided between Indianapolis and Evansville, and mail operations at Gary will go to a processing center in Bedford Park, Ill. South Bend operations will move to Fort Wayne.

Retail and business mail operations at the closing locations won't be affected.