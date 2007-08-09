Postal Service to close Gary distribution center

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it will
close eight mail processing operations across Indiana unless Congress
enacts an alternative cost-cutting plan before May 15.
The postal service announced the consolidations Thursday
after a five-month study.
It says mail operations in Bloomington, Kokomo, Lafayette,
Muncie and Columbus will be moved to Indianapolis. Mail operations at
Terre Haute will be divided between Indianapolis and Evansville, and mail
operations at Gary will go to a processing center in Bedford Park, Ill.
South Bend operations will move to Fort Wayne.
Retail and business mail operations at the closing
locations won't be affected.
Postal Service spokeswoman Mary Dando says the closings
will take effect unless Congress approves five-day mail delivery and
proposed changes in retirement funding for postal workers.