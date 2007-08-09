Hospital officials set August 25 as official move in date for new Porter Regional Hospital

Porter’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Nalli recently announced that the
construction of the new 266-bed Porter hospital at the corner of Ind. 49 and
US 6 is three months ahead of schedule and that the transfer of patient care
activities will now occur on Saturday, Aug. 25, rather than the originally
projected date in late November.
Additionally, Nalli stated that Porter will be modifying both the system and
hospital name to more accurately fit its new presence in Northwest Indiana.
“We are very happy to announce that after much research and the input from a
wide variety of constituents, it has been decided that the new system name
will be officially changed from Porter, to Porter Health Care System. And,
the name of the hospital will be modified from Porter, Valparaiso Hospital
Campus to Porter Regional Hospital,” he said.
“We imagined a regional hospital that would offer the finest medical
services, feature the most advanced technology, have all private rooms, and
be housed in the most efficient, patient-friendly setting; and now it is a
reality for our patients, their families and our growing community
throughout Northwest Indiana.”
Nalli added that the next major step is the transition phase and that he and
Porter’s transition planner, Colleen Tymensky, will be speaking to a variety
of community organizations over the next several months to share the
process.
“Since nearly 80 percent of the equipment is new, the actual move is
expected to take less than seven hours, which is mostly dedicated to patient
care and transport,” he explained. “Opening the doors to Porter Regional
Hospital is our final milestone and will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for
many of us.”
Currently, Porter has two hospital campuses and seven outpatient facilities
serving Porter, Lake, LaPorte, Starke and Jasper counties.