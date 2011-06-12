Kim White, owner of Kim’s Specialty Chocolates, announces the opening of her new storefront location at 108 N. Calumet, in downtown Chesterton.

The shop’s delicious offerings haven’t changed and are just in time for the holiday season.

Kim’s specializes in customized baskets and trays for all occasions including weddings, showers, anniversaries, parties, birthdays, holidays, corporate gifts and meetings.

They also carry a wide array of handmade chocolate candies and treats that can be purchased individually or packaged in half pound boxes.

Some of the selections you’ll find when you visit Kim’s Specialty Chocolates include handmade turtles, mints, chocolate clusters with nuts or dried fruits, chocolate dipped pretzels, chocolate covered oreos, coconut or peanut butter cups, candy bars and hand dipped or chocolate covered fruits. But there’s much more, and it’s all beautifully hand decorated and packaged.

Kim and her husband Dave are lifelong residents of Chesterton, residing in Jackson Township with their son and two grandchildren.

For the past 12 years, Kim has served as Survivorship Chair for the Relay For Life, working to raise awareness first in Portage and then here since the first Relay For Life was held in 2006. Each year Kim, her family and friends, stage a dinner for cancer survivors, their families and caregivers.

Kim’s Specialty Chocolates is open Monday through Wednesday from Noon to 5:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please feel free to stop in or call Kim at 926-9700.