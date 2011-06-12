Kim White, owner of Kim’s Specialty Chocolates, announces the opening of her
new storefront location at 108 N. Calumet, in downtown Chesterton.
The shop’s delicious offerings haven’t changed and are just in time for the
holiday season.
Kim’s specializes in customized baskets and trays for all occasions
including weddings, showers, anniversaries, parties, birthdays, holidays,
corporate gifts and meetings.
They also carry a wide array of handmade chocolate candies and treats that
can be purchased individually or packaged in half pound boxes.
Some of the selections you’ll find when you visit Kim’s Specialty Chocolates
include handmade turtles, mints, chocolate clusters with nuts or dried
fruits, chocolate dipped pretzels, chocolate covered oreos, coconut or
peanut butter cups, candy bars and hand dipped or chocolate covered fruits.
But there’s much more, and it’s all beautifully hand decorated and packaged.
Kim and her husband Dave are lifelong residents of Chesterton, residing in
Jackson Township with their son and two grandchildren.
For the past 12 years, Kim has served as Survivorship Chair for the Relay
For Life, working to raise awareness first in Portage and then here since
the first Relay For Life was held in 2006. Each year Kim, her family and
friends, stage a dinner for cancer survivors, their families and caregivers.
Kim’s Specialty Chocolates is open Monday through Wednesday from Noon to
5:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday
from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please feel free to stop in or call Kim at
926-9700.