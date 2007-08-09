Indiana December jobless rate holds steady, increases locally

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported the state’s
preliminary seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 9.0 percent in
December, the same as November and October (9.2 percent in December 2010).
The DWD said Indiana’s labor force grew by 17,200 in December, adding more
than 12,000 private sector jobs. Since July, the state’s labor force has
increased by 2.2 percent while the nation has only increased by .3 percent.
“2011 closed out with strong growth in employment and a continued increase
in the labor force,” said Mark W. Everson, Commissioner of the Department of
Workforce Development. “December was one of the best months for job creation
in over a decade.”
Sectors showing significant employment gains in December include
Professional and Trade Business Services (+4,800); Manufacturing (+3,600);
Construction (+3,600) and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+2,300).
The industry showing the sharpest job declines for the month was Leisure and
Hospitality (-1,700).
Total non-farm employment in Indiana increased by 15,000 jobs in December as
opposed to November when the figure remained flat.
Local and
Regional Figures
Although unemployment numbers seemed to hold steady throughout the state,
there were small increases in unemployment reported generally throughout
Northwest Indiana.
In Porter County the unemployment rate in December rose to 7.6 percent, from
7.5 percent in November (8.1 percent in December 2010). Throughout the
county, 6,172 people were looking for work in December compared to 6,052 in
November, an increase of 1.8 percent (a decrease of 5.2 percent in December
2010).
In Lake County the unemployment rate in December held steady at its November
rate of 9.7 percent, (the rate was 9.9 percent in December 2010). In LaPorte
County the unemployment rate in December was 10.0 percent which is a .1
percent increase over November (10.6 percent in December 2010).
In Chesterton the unemployment rate in December significantly ballooned to
7.7 percent compared to 7.1 in November when the town had the lowest
unemployment in the region (7.0 percent in December 2010). The report shows
516 people in Chesterton were looking for work in December compared to 460
in November, an increase of 9.3 percent (a decrease from 12.9 percent in
December 2010).
In Valparaiso the unemployment rate for December dipped to 7.4 percent, from
7.5 percent in November (7.7 percent in December 2010). A total of 1,134
Valparaiso residents were looking for work in December, compared to 1,154 in
November, a decrease of 1.1 percent (a decrease of 2.9 percent since
December 2010).
In Portage the unemployment rate in December held at 8.8 percent, the same
compared to November (9.4 percent in December 2010). A total of 1,595
Portage residents were looking for work in December, compared to 1,565 in
November, an increase of 1.1 percent (a decrease of 4.9 percent since
December 2010).
Unemployment rates elsewhere in December:
• In Gary the rate fell significantly to 13.0 percent from 13.6 percent in
November (11.1 percent in December 2010).
• In East Chicago, the rate grew to 12.6 percent, a small climb compared to
12.5 in November (13.2 percent in December 2010).
• In Hammond, the rate went up to 10.7 percent from 10.5 percent in November
(10.8 percent in December 2010).
• In Michigan City the rate rose by nearly a full half point to 10.8 percent
from 10.4 percent in November (11.2 percent in December 2010).
• In LaPorte the rate fell slightly to 10.4 percent, from 10.5 percent in
November (10.1 percent in December 2010)
Alternative
Measures
The official national unemployment rate in December dropped modestly to 8.5
percent in December compared to 8.7 percent in November (9.4 percent in
December 2011).
However – according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – if “discouraged
workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed
part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial
unemployment rate for December was reported to be 15.2 percent, down from
15.6 percent in November (and down from 16.6 percent in December 2010).
“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job,
have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they
worked if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”
“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several
reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their
line of work or in their area.
“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and
are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time
schedule.”