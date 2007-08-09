Rare January vessel loaded at Port of Indiana Burns Harbor

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor welcomed a rare January lake vessel to its
docks on Monday.
The James
Kuber will export approximately 16,000 tons of local corn from port
company Cargill to an ethanol plant in Sarnia, Ontario.
The 700-foot
vessel was expected to begin loading Monday night and continue through this
morning.
“This is the
first lake vessel that we've had call on the port in January since 2006,’
said Peter Laman, director of the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. “The mild
weather has kept ice from forming on the lakes, which generally limits
shipping this time of year. The international shipping season officially
closed last month, but the port is open year-round. Businesses can still
ship and receive cargo on river barges or lake vessels, as long as the
weather and ice allow them to get through.”
The James
Kuber was built in 1953 as a steamship but, in 2008, was converted into
a self-unloading Articulated Tug/Barge (ATB). The conversion removed nearly
70 feet of the ship's length, including the engine room and living area, and
added a V-shaped notch at the back of the vessel where a tugboat locks into
place. ATBs have the hauling capacity of large ships but are powered by
tugboats, a common method for rehabilitating older ships.
The port's
international shipping season officially ended on Dec. 30, when locks on the
St. Lawrence Seaway were closed for the winter. Weather-permitting, vessels
can continue to run limited routes within the Great Lakes that do not pass
through locks. The seaway reopens to ocean vessels in late March.
Cargill joined
the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in 1979. The company operates a 7-million
bushel grain elevator, primarily exporting corn, wheat and soybeans from
local farmers to world markets. Cargill is an international producer and
marketer of food, agricultural, financial, and industrial products and
services. Founded in 1865, the privately held company employs 142,000 people
in 66 countries. For more information, visit www.cargill.com and its news
center.
The Ports of
Indiana is a statewide port authority operating a system of three ports on
the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. More than 60 companies operate at
Indiana's three ports.
The Ports of
Indiana manages approximately 2,600 acres of property along the Ohio River
and Lake Michigan and has 800 acres available for future development. For
more information, visit
www.portsofindiana.com