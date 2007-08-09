Sears to close 100 to 120 Kmart and Sears stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close between 100 and 120
Sears and Kmart stores after poor sales during the holidays, the most
crucial time of year for retailers.
The closings are the latest and most visible in a long series of moves to
try to fix a retailer that has struggled with falling sales and shabby
stores.
In an internal memo Tuesday to employees, CEO and President Lou D’Ambrosio
said that the retailer had not “generated the results we were seeking during
the holiday.”
Sears Holdings Corp. said it has yet to determine which stores will close
but said it will post on http://www.searsmedia.com when a final list is
compiled. Sears would not discuss how many, if any, jobs would be cut.
The company has more than 4,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Its stock
dropped $8.67, or 18.9 percent, to $37.18 in morning trading. The shares
dipped to their lowest point in more than three years at $36.51 during the
first few minutes of trading. The company’s revenue at stores open at least
a year fell 5.2 percent to date for the quarter at both Sears and Kmart, the
company said Tuesday. That includes the critical holiday shopping period.
Sears Holdings said the declining sales, ongoing pressure on profit margins
and rising expenses pulled its adjusted earnings lower. The company predicts
fourth-quarter adjusted earnings will be less than half the $933 million it
reporter for the same quarter last year.
Sears Holdings also anticipates a non-cash charge of $1.6 billion to $1.8
billion in the quarter to write off the value of carried-over tax deductions
it now doesn’t expect to be profitable enough to use.
Sears said it will no longer prop up “marginally performing” stores in hopes
of improving their performance and will now concentrate on cash-generating
stores.
“These actions will better enable us to focus our investments on serving our
customers,” D’Ambrosio said.
The weaker-than-expected performance reflects what analysts say is a
deteriorating outlook for the retailer.
The results point to “deepening problems at this struggling chain and
renewed worries about Sears survivability,” said Gary Balter, an analyst at
Credit Suisse. “The extent of the weakness may be larger than expected but
the reasons behind it are not. It begins and some would argue ends with
Sears’ reluctance to invest in stores and service.”
Balter also said Sears’ weakening performance may lead its vendors to start
to worry about their exposure.
The company has seen rival department stores like Macy’s Inc. and
discounters like Target Corp. continue to steal customers. It’s also
contending with a stronger Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the world’s largest
retailer, which has hammered hard its low-price message and brought back
services like layaway, which allows financially stressed shoppers to finance
their holiday purchases by paying a little at a time.
The tough economy hasn’t helped, either. Middle-income shoppers, the
company’s core customers, have seen their wages fail to keep up with higher
costs for household basics like food.
But the big problem, analysts say, is Sears hasn’t invested in remodeling,
leaving its stores uninviting.
“There’s no reason to go to Sears,” said New York-based independent retail
analyst Brian Sozzi, “It offers a depressing shopping experience and
uncompetitive prices.”
Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Ill., said that the store
closings will generate $140 to $170 million in cash from inventory sales.
The retailer expects the sale or sublease of real estate holdings to add
more cash.
Sears Holdings appeared to stumble early in the holiday season, as it opened
its Sears, Roebuck and Co. stores at 4 a.m. on Black Friday, the day after
Thanksgiving. Rivals including Best Buy Co., Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Toys R
Us opened as early as Thanksgiving night. Sears stores had opened on
Thanksgiving Day in 2010. Kmart has been opening on Thanksgiving for years.
A hint that trouble might be brewing came in mid-December when Sears
Holdings unexpectedly announced that 260 of its Sears, Roebuck and Co.
locations would stay open until midnight through Dec. 23.
Kmart’s 4.4 percent decline in revenue at stores open at least a year was
blamed on diminished layaways and a drop in clothing and consumer
electronics sales. Part of Kmart’s layaway softness likely stemmed from
competitive pressure. Wal-Mart had said that its holiday layaway business
had been popular. Toys R Us expanded its layaway services to include more
items. Kmart’s grocery sales climbed during the period.
Sears cited lackluster consumer electronics and home appliance sales for its
6 percent dropoff. Sears’ clothing sales were flat. Sales of Lands’ End
products at Sears stores rose in the mid-single digits.
Sears Holdings said it also plans to lower its fixed costs by $100 million
to $200 million and trim its 2012 peak domestic inventory by $300 million
from 2011’s $10.2 billion at the third quarter’s end.
D’Ambrosio acknowledged in his internal memo that criticism over Sears
Holdings’ performance was likely to come, but that the company was prepared
for the days ahead.
“We will bounce back and become stronger than ever,” he said.