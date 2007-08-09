USW welcomes US action in China green trade case

The United Steelworkers (USW) is welcoming the Obama administration’s announcement on how it intends to address components of the USW’s Section 301 trade case seeking to eliminate China’s “predatory and protectionist practices and policies in the clean energy technology sector.”

“Today’s announcement by the Obama administration comes as an early note of holiday cheer for those workers in the alternative and renewable energy sector who work hard, play by the rules, and simply want a chance to compete,” USW International President Leo Gerard said. “The Administration has shown its commitment to enforcing the rules of trade by making it clear to the Chinese government that they will pursue U.S. interests.”

“The USW’s case was comprehensive and complex,” Gerard noted. “The Administration faithfully consulted with the Steelworkers in identifying a three-part approach to proceeding with the case. First, the Administration will move to resolve those matters where China could identify that its practices had changed or were changing, or where China would agree to abandon their illegal activities. Second, the Administration will proceed to consultations with China where they believe the data and evidence was irrefutable and where the case was ready to prosecute. Third, the Administration has committed to an ongoing investigatory and evaluative work plan on the remaining issues in the petition and the investigation in order to obtain relief for the American worker.”

“We share the President’s goal of expanding the creation of ‘green’ jobs here in the United States,” Gerard added. “The promise of green jobs, however, will not become reality if China is allowed to dominate the sector through unfair and illegal actions. Today’s announcement is just the first chapter in the saga of pushing China to live up to the commitments they have made. There’s still a long way to go.”

“Trust but verify is an apt phrase to use when evaluating promises made by the Chinese,” Gerard said. “We cannot afford to simply accept more empty promises hoping that the Chinese will keep their word. Trade enforcement must be a higher priority in our nation’s policy agenda and it needs to be backed up by sufficient resources and manpower to help us reignite economic growth, production and job creation here at home.”

The USW filed a more than 5,800 page trade case under Section 301 of the trade law on Sept. 9, 2010 against Chinese practices in five areas:

•Restrictions of access to critical materials.

•Prohibited subsidies contingent on export performance or domestic content.

•Discrimination against imported goods and foreign firms.

•Technology transfer requirements for foreign investors.

•Trade-distorting domestic subsidies.