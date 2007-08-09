IURC okays NIPSCO rate hike most household bills to go up 4.5%

More than three years after NIPSCO filed its first electric rate case—and
more than a year after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC)
authorized a 16.8 percent rate hike, the public outcry over which prompted
NIPSCO to promptly backtrack and file a second case—the odyssey has ended.
On Wednesday, the IURC approved a collaborative settlement reached in July
by NIPSCO, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), NIPSCO’s
industrial customers, and a coalition of municipalities.
That settlement puts into immediate effect new electric rates for NIPSCO’s
more than 457,000 electric customers across Northern Indiana.
Brass tacks: under that settlement, the average household using 688 kilowatt
hours per month will see a $3.33 or 4.45 percent increase in its monthly
bill, from $74.88 to $78.21.
That 4.45-pecent hike is a far cry from the 16.8 percent hike authorized in
August 2010 by the IURC and significantly less still than the 7.9-percent
hike which NIPSCO sought in a second rate case filed late last year, after
the OUCC and other parties objected loudly to the IURC’s original order.
For the record, the 16.8-percent increase was never actually applied to
customers’ bills.
“The newly approved electric base rates—which have not been modified in 24
years—are being updated to reflect investments made to improve service
reliability and environmental technology, including the $330 million
purchase of the highly efficient Sugar Creek natural gas-fired power plant
in West Terre Haute, Ind., as well as costs associated with customer growth,
system upgrades and ongoing maintenance,” NIPSCO said in a statement
released late on Wednesday.
“This decision is a pivotal step in furthering our commitment to enhance
reliability and customer service for our customers, while providing a modern
energy infrastructure to support northern Indiana jobs and economic growth,”
NIPSCO CEO Jimmy Staton said. “The approved settlement also helps provide
families, businesses, and industries with the reliable, affordable and
environmentally sustainable energy they need now and in the future.”
NIPSCO said that the IURC’s order on Tuesday will benefit customers in
several ways:
•“A lower bill increase than what was originally requested.”
•“A platform for ongoing NIPSCO investments in improving customer service,
reliability, and environmental technology.”
•“NIPSCO-funded rebates to convert electric furnaces to more efficient
natural gas units.”
•The resolution of municipalities’ “concerns regarding rates for
streetlights and traffic lights.”
•“An expanded interruptible service program for NIPSCO's largest industrial
customers. This voluntary program ultimately benefits all customers by
meeting near-term and planned system energy needs, including periods of peak
demand when market prices are high.”
“While providing a much smaller base rate increase than originally
requested, this agreement ensures NIPSCO will be able to continue making the
infrastructure investments that will be needed for safe, reliable service,”
Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor David Stippler said. “I am pleased that
the OUCC, NIPSCO, and other settling parties were able to work together to
reach a balanced resolution to this extremely complicated litigation.”
“We believe the concerns raised by the local municipalities were addressed
through this process, which was both open and collaborative,” said Michael
Griffin, representing the municipalities of Dyer, East Chicago, Griffith,
Highland, Munster, Schererville, Valparaiso, and Winfield. “This agreement
provides a reasonable solution for local communities across northern Indiana
working hard to manage very tight and resource-challenged budgets.”
Maintaining electric rates below the U.S. average NIPSCO anticipates that
the decision will help the company maintain electric rates below the
national average, NIPSCO said. “According to the most recent Edison Electric
Institute’s survey of electric rates, NIPSCO’s residential, commercial and
industrial electric rates are below the average price nationally for
electricity and near the Indiana average.”
Natural gas rates and charges are not at issue in this case.
Industrial and
Commercial Customers
“Ensuring that rates for business customers remain affordable and
competitive is important,” NIPSCO said. “The impact on individual commercial
and industrial customers will vary. Many factors determine commercial and
industrial customers’ rates. On average, rates for commercial and industrial
customers would increase approximately 4.8 to 11 percent per month compared
with current bills.”
Ironically, the IURC’s August 2010 order authorized an electric rate hike of
only around 4 percent for industrial and commercial customers, while NIPSCO
for its own part had justified its first rate case in part on the ground
that industrial and commercial customers for years have been paying more
than their fair share of the cost of electric service and in fact have been
subsidizing residential customers.
Lowering Bills
NIPSCO did say that folks can lower their electric bills in a number of
ways, like participating in the company’s Appliance Recycling program, under
which a customer earns $35 by recycling an old refrigerator or freezer and
then saving another $100 in energy costs by running a more efficient
appliance.
See nipsco.com/SaveEnergy for more ideas. A copy of the IURC’s decision will
be available at https://myweb.in.gov/IURC/eds/ and searching for Cause No.
43969. It will also be available at www.in.gov/oucc/2643.htm
For more information about NIPSCO’s rates and this filing, customers are
encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com and the OUCC’s Website at www.IN.gov/OUCC