IURC issues order on utility tree trimming; rules to follow

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has determined that
Hoosiers would benefit from consistent rules and regulations governing
utilities’ tree-trimming practices and procedures.
After scheduling an unprecedented number of field hearings throughout the
state, the IURC has found that “a balance can be struck between the utility
companies and their customers,” the IURC said in a statement released on
Tuesday. “Recognizing that inadequate vegetation management can impact
service reliability and, in severe cases, cause blackouts, the Commission’s
Order provides customers with the opportunity to partake in the vegetation
management process while still granting the utilities flexibility when it
comes to addressing the needs of their unique service territories.
“The Commission reviewed hundreds of pages of testimony and received input
from concerned ratepayers at six public field hearings in every part of the
state to craft a balanced Order that addresses the concerns of all the
parties,” said presiding IURC commissioner David Ziegner.
In its decision, the Commission stated that the utilities are required to
adhere to nationally recognized best practices, as outlined by the ANSI A300
standards as well as other vegetation management guidelines detailed in the
Order. For example, the utilities are now prohibited from “topping” trees or
removing more than 25 percent of a tree’s canopy without the property
owner’s consent. This decision stems from consumer complaints broached
during the course of the proceeding. If the property owner does not consent,
the utility must offer alternatives.
When contacting customers, the utilities must now provide notice in person
or over the phone and provide at least one form of written notice to the
customer. The initial notice should be no later than two weeks before the
trimming is estimated to occur. In doing so, customers and utilities will
have more time to discuss and resolve concerns. Further, once normal
maintenance trimming is complete, the Commission finds that it is reasonable
for the utility to have the debris promptly removed within three calendar
days.
With regard to accessing property, utilities should use the public rights of
way or easements. If the existing access points are insufficient, utilities
either need to obtain such additional easements as necessary from the
property owner, or obtain the consent of the property owner prior to
trimming vegetation outside of the easement or right of way. Because this
finding conflicts with the application of Indianapolis Power & Light’s
tariff, the Commission is requiring the utility to file revised language
that is in accord with the provisions outlined in the Commission’s Order.
“The Commission believes the best path to cooperation between customers and
their utility company is through continuous education,” the IURC said. “The
Commission points specifically to educating the public on how tree-trimming
prevents service interruption and keeps Hoosiers safe. Additionally, the
Commission supports efforts to educate consumers on planting the right type
of tree in the right place to prevent interference with power lines in the
first place. Consequently, the Commission is ordering that the issues
related to customer education, notification, tree replacement and dispute
resolution be addressed through a formal rulemaking.”
“The Commission looks forward to continuing this dialogue in the rulemaking
process and thanks the Indiana General Assembly and all of the parties for
their efforts in this investigation,” said Commissioner Ziegner.
The rulemaking will be applicable to all investor-owned electric utilities;
however, other non-jurisdictional electric utilities may also participate
and are encouraged to do so. To start the process, the IURC has scheduled a
technical conference for Dec. 15 and expects that at the completion of the
rulemaking process there will be a code of conduct that protects Hoosiers
and provides them with an outlet to voice their concerns.
“The Commission will work closely with the Office of Utility Consumer
Counselor and the public as well as the utilities to craft rules that are
fair, reasonable and in the public interest,” the IURC said. “The Commission
strongly encourages active public participation.”
To review case documents or testimony from the parties, access the
Electronic Document System at
https://myweb.in.gov/IURC/eds/
Simply
click "search cases" and enter the five-digit cause number, 43663, in the
"docket number" field. If you are interested in reading the Order, please
visit our homepage at
http://www.in.gov/iurc/