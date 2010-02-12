NLMK Indiana, formerly Beta Steel, plans to hire 36 new workers by 2013

NLMK Indiana, a producer of steel bands formerly known as Beta Steel, has
announced that it will expand its skills training for current and new
employees with the projected hiring of 36 additional employees by 2013, the
Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) said on Wednesday.
NLMK—which processes hot rolled steel bands for sheet, plate, pipe, and tube
manufacturers throughout the Midwest—also has future plans to invest several
million dollars toward equipment and machinery upgrades at the Portage
facility.
“NLMK is investing in its employees and as a result is creating a more
competitive operation,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce and IEDC CEO Mitch
Roob said. “We know the investment and training projects here can lead to
future job growth for this facility and the greater Northwest Indiana
region.”
NLMK, which currently employs more than 300 associates in Portage, plans to
continue hiring additional manufacturing workers as needed. Existing workers
will begin taking part in new operations, welding, supervisory, and
electrical training to increase the facility's competitiveness for new
business.
“NLMK Indiana is committed to Indiana,” said Joe Gazarkiewicz, director of
human resources and labor relations at NLMK Indiana. “We are grateful for
the support of the state in assisting us in providing current and new
employees with the additional skills needed to work in the steel industry.”
Established in 1992 as Beta Steel Corp, the company was acquired by
Russia-based Novolipetsk Steel, in 2008 and officially changed its name to
NLMK Indiana in July. The company has additional U.S. operations in Farrell
and Sharon, Pa.
IEDC offered NLMK Indiana up to $181,500 in training grants based on the
company's job creation plans. The city of Portage will consider additional
property tax abatement.
“New jobs for skilled labor is important for our citizens and for the
continued economic progress of Portage and the region,” Mayor Olga Velazquez
said.
Indiana was recently ranked sixth nationally—and No. 1 in the Midwest—in
Area Development magazine's “Top States for Doing Business” study. Indiana
rates near the top in five of eight categories important to site selection
consultants, including second nationally for infrastructure, third for labor
climate, fourth for fast-track permitting, fifth for lowest business costs
and fifth for business friendliness. The ranking was based on a survey of
national site selection consultants.