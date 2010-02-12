NLMK Indiana, formerly Beta Steel, plans to hire 36 new workers by 2013

NLMK Indiana, a producer of steel bands formerly known as Beta Steel, has announced that it will expand its skills training for current and new employees with the projected hiring of 36 additional employees by 2013, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) said on Wednesday.

NLMK—which processes hot rolled steel bands for sheet, plate, pipe, and tube manufacturers throughout the Midwest—also has future plans to invest several million dollars toward equipment and machinery upgrades at the Portage facility.

“NLMK is investing in its employees and as a result is creating a more competitive operation,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce and IEDC CEO Mitch Roob said. “We know the investment and training projects here can lead to future job growth for this facility and the greater Northwest Indiana region.”

NLMK, which currently employs more than 300 associates in Portage, plans to continue hiring additional manufacturing workers as needed. Existing workers will begin taking part in new operations, welding, supervisory, and electrical training to increase the facility's competitiveness for new business.

“NLMK Indiana is committed to Indiana,” said Joe Gazarkiewicz, director of human resources and labor relations at NLMK Indiana. “We are grateful for the support of the state in assisting us in providing current and new employees with the additional skills needed to work in the steel industry.”

Established in 1992 as Beta Steel Corp, the company was acquired by Russia-based Novolipetsk Steel, in 2008 and officially changed its name to NLMK Indiana in July. The company has additional U.S. operations in Farrell and Sharon, Pa.

IEDC offered NLMK Indiana up to $181,500 in training grants based on the company's job creation plans. The city of Portage will consider additional property tax abatement.

“New jobs for skilled labor is important for our citizens and for the continued economic progress of Portage and the region,” Mayor Olga Velazquez said.

Indiana was recently ranked sixth nationally—and No. 1 in the Midwest—in Area Development magazine's “Top States for Doing Business” study. Indiana rates near the top in five of eight categories important to site selection consultants, including second nationally for infrastructure, third for labor climate, fourth for fast-track permitting, fifth for lowest business costs and fifth for business friendliness. The ranking was based on a survey of national site selection consultants.