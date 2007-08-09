The Chesterton area continued in November to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region, while Porter County’s rate inched up last month.

In Porter County the preliminary seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate in November rose to 8.2 percent from 7.9 percent in October (8.5 percent in November 2009). Across Porter County 6,564 people were looking for work in November, compared to 6,286 in October, an increase of 4.4 percent (a decrease of 4.4 percent since November 2009).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in November dropped by almost a full point, to 10.1 percent from 10.9 percent in October (10.2 percent in November 2009). In LaPorte County, on the other hand, the unemployment rate in November rose marginally, to 10.7 percent from 10.6 percent in October (11.1 percent in November 2009).

In Chesterton, meanwhile, the unemployment rate in November fell to 7.0 percent from 7.2 percent in October (7.8 percent in November 2009). A total of 451 people was looking for work in November, compared to 460 people in October, a decrease of 1.96 percent (a decrease of 11.7 percent since November 2009).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in November rose a bit, to 7.9 percent from 7.7 percent in October (8.0 percent in November 2009). A total of 1,193 people was looking for work in November, compared to 1,150 people in October, an increase of 3.73 percent (a decrease of 1.6 percent since November 2009).

In Portage the unemployment rate in November spike by half a point, to 9.9 percent from 9.4 percent in October (9.7 percent in November 2009). A total of 1,764 people was looking for work in November, compared to 1,667 in October, an increase of 5.81 percent (an increase of 1.7 percent since November 2009).

Unemployment elsewhere in November:

•In Gary the rate dropped to 12.1 percent from 12.5 percent in October (11.9 percent in November 2009).

•In East Chicago the rate remained steady at 14.2 percent, the same as in October (12.9 percent in November 2009).

•In Hammond the rate plummeted by better than two points, to 11.1 percent from 13.2 percent in October (11.3 percent in November 2009).

•In Michigan City the rate dropped by half a point, to 11.6 percent from 12.1 percent in October (11.7 percent in November 2009).

•In LaPorte the rate rose by better than half a point, to 11.6 percent from 10.9 percent in October (11.2 percent in November 2009).

Alternative Measures

of Unemployment

The official national unemployment rate in November rose to 9.8 percent from 9.6 percent in October.

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” “all other marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in November stood at 17.0 percent, the same as in October.

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked within the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”