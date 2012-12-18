ArcelorMittal unveiled a new energy recovery and reuse boiler at its East
Chicago facility on Monday which recycles waste gas generated through the
ironmaking process and uses it to generate electricity to help power the
plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) had previously awarded ArcelorMittal
$31.6 million for the boiler project under the American Recovery and
Reinvestment Act (ARRA), a sum which the company matched.
“The company expects this energy recovery boiler to generate 333,000
megawatt hours of power annually of its own electricity, the equivalent of
powering 30,000 American homes per year, and to save the facility nearly $20
million in energy costs each year,” according to a statement released on
Monday.
“Through investments in energy-saving technologies, such as innovative
energy recovery and reuse systems, the Administration is taking steps to
strengthen American manufacturing and boosting energy efficiency for
businesses across the nation,” said Senior Advisor Gil Sperling, senior
advisor in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
“Cutting-edge energy efficiency projects help businesses cut costs, increase
efficiency, and create strong, middle class jobs.”
An estimated 360 jobs were supported by the design, construction, and
manufacturing of the equipment, most significantly the new boiler, which was
made in Erie, Pa., by Indeck Keystone Energy. “The project also employed 200
local construction workers at the plant site,” the statement said. “In
addition, the new boiler makes the Indiana Harbor plant, the largest steel
manufacturing facility in North America, more competitive in the global
steel market. Indiana Harbor employs approximately 6,000 workers.”
“The 504 Boiler Project at Indiana Harbor is a major step forward for
Northwest Indiana jobs,” U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, said. “With the
new boiler, the facility will improve its internal power generation, reduce
carbon emissions, and provide a reliable source of electric power for a
lower price. Each of these efficiencies will improve competitiveness, which
means good-paying jobs for Northwest Indiana workers.”
“This project also showcases one of many efforts outlined in President
Obama’s Executive Order to accelerate and expand industrial energy
efficiency with investments that reduce energy use through more efficient
manufacturing technologies and processes,” the statement said. “This
includes the expanded use of efficient, on-site energy recovery systems, as
deployed by the ArcelorMittal project.”
Signed in August, the energy-efficiency efforts outlined in the Executive
Order “could save manufacturers as much as $100 billion in energy costs over
the next decade, improving their bottom lines and strengthening U.S.
manufacturing competitiveness,” the statement said.
In addition, the Executive Order establishes a new national goal of 40
gigawatts of new combined heat and power (CHP) capacity—industrial waste
heat capture systems—by 2020, a 50-percent increase from today. “Meeting
this goal would save American industry $10 billion per year, could result in
between $40 billion to $80 billion in new capital investment in
manufacturing and other facilities that would create American jobs, and
would reduce emissions equivalent to 25 million cars,” the statement said.
“The Energy
Department's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy accelerates
development and facilitates deployment of energy efficiency and renewable
energy technologies and market-based solutions which strengthen U.S. energy
security, environmental quality, and economic vitality,” the statement said.