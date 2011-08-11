Despite ongoing talks between Walgreen’s Pharmacy and Express Scripts—the pharmacy network manager for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield—it appears the two parties will be unable to reach an agreement before the end of the year.

“Absent a last minute agreement, Walgreen’s will leave the network on Jan. 1, 2012,” Anthem said in a statement released on Monday.

Anthem plans to send one last mailer to members who have used Walgreen’s within the last 90 days. This mailing will urge members to take action to move their prescriptions to another in-network pharmacy before December 31, 2011.

“We will also make automated phone calls to many impacted members in an effort to help raise awareness of this issue, and to encourage members to transfer their Walgreen’s prescriptions before December 31, 2011,” Anthem said. “Where appropriate, members will receive information about the opportunity to switch their medications to the Express Scripts home delivery pharmacy.”

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name in Indiana of Anthem Insurance Companies Inc.